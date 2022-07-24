Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYPlum tree to substitute for satsuma

neb

neb

6457 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298887 24-Jul-2022 17:04
Send private message quote this post

The Casa has a barely-ever-used patch of lawn that currently has a satsuma plum tree at one end and that varies from soggy and wet (winter) to dry and cracked (summer) and so isn't really used for anything. Because of this I was thinking of adding a second plum tree to double the yield, but satsuma trees are a bit hard to find and quite pricey when you do find them. There are about a million other varieties available, can anyone suggest something that's more or less a satsuma but under another name? There's a variety called Billington which looks fairly close but fruits much earlier, it'd be nice if they were interchangeable because Billington fruits 1-2 months before the satsuma will so there'd be an ongoing supply over a period of a month or two.

Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2945997 24-Jul-2022 19:50
Send private message quote this post

With the substitutions announced today, I misread the thread title and initially thought this was something connected to the AB’s coaching lineup.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.

neb

neb

6457 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2946000 24-Jul-2022 20:00
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

With the substitutions announced today, I misread the thread title and initially thought this was something connected to the AB’s coaching lineup.

 

 

Then the title would be Pine Tree, not Plum Tree.

 

 

Also it'd be the seniors league.

 

 

Edited to add: Just realised he's no longer with us. OK, the post-seniors league.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2946050 24-Jul-2022 20:13
Send private message quote this post

neb:
eracode:

 

With the substitutions announced today, I misread the thread title and initially thought this was something connected to the AB’s coaching lineup.

 

Then the title would be Pine Tree, not Plum Tree.

 

Ah, no - then the title would be Plumtree.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Technofreak
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2946069 24-Jul-2022 21:12
Send private message quote this post

I absolutely love Omega plums. Nothing beats them in my opinion. I've ordered one of these to plant, mainly because they're complimentary pollinators and the Billington looks like it might be similar to the Omega taste wise, though that's yet to be determined.  Personal tastes will decide on that score.

 

https://www.wairere.nz/Plum/Double%20Grafted/Plum-Dble-Billington:Omega

 

Both the Omega and Billington read as if they have similar attributes to the Satsuma. 

 

 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 