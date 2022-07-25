Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When we have strong wind our bathroom extract is allowing air to flow back into the house. So I want to put a backdraft damper in, it's 150mm duct.

 

I've seen plastic, metal, spring loaded. Any recommendations? Any that are more likely to fail?

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/non-branded-inline-backdraft-flap-150mm-white/p/187737

 

https://www.plumbingplus.co.nz/products/manrose-pvc-inline-backdraught-shutters/

 

https://thelightingoutlet.co.nz/products/backdraft-damper-spring-loaded-in-100-125-150-200-250-315mm-fantech-trade-rsk

I'd reccomend replacing the fan with one that has mechanical shutters that close when not being used. Those backdraft things often seem to rattle as they bounce in the wind which can get annoying all the time.

Thanks. I'll check that out as an option too.

RunningMan:

 

I'd reccomend replacing the fan with one that has mechanical shutters that close when not being used. Those backdraft things often seem to rattle as they bounce in the wind which can get annoying all the time.

 

 

This.

 

I have one in a rangehood and it drives me nuts.

