I went to do an update on Home Assistant today, there was a couple available, Core and Supervisor I think. The first one I did which I think was for Supervisor, just sat there for ages doing nothing. The upshot is I now cannot access Home Assistant. The local URL won't connect.

I've got the pi now set up in console mode and can SSH in. If I run the logs for the Core and Supervisor there is a host of errors for both of them.

My plan was to rollback or down grade the update but each time I try I get Error No supervisor update available - 2022.07.0

I've found info like this but no luck in getting it to work. https://community.home-assistant.io/t/how-to-install-hassio-specific-version-includes-downgrade/54954

Any ideas?