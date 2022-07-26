Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freedom Furniture woes
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#298901 26-Jul-2022 08:15
Press release from Consumer NZ. Some scary stories:

 

 

After a string of customer complaints about Freedom Furniture, Consumer NZ is advising shoppers not to put up with lengthy wait times, poor communication and broken promises.

 

Auckland-based customer Debra describes her dealings with Freedom as “hands down the worst retail experience of my life”. 

 

In February, Debra ordered her furniture online, spending more than $2800 plus a $450 delivery fee. 

 

By 11 March, she received a Covid delay notification and was told it would be delivered on 5 April. Debra lives and works in Auckland but has a house in Ōhope, Bay of Plenty, where the furniture was to be delivered. 

 

Despite assurances, Freedom failed to deliver on 5 April –and on four subsequent dates, too. By the end of April, Debra had clocked up 2100km and four days off work waiting for her furniture to be delivered. 

 

Throughout the frustrating month, Debra made multiple calls to Freedom and unsuccessful refund requests. Eventually, the long-awaited furniture was delivered.

 

Consumer NZ Chief Executive Jon Duffy expects retailers to be transparent. 

 

“If an item is going to take a long time to be delivered, tell the customer. If unexpected delays occur, let the customer know,” Duffy said. 

 

“Delays happen and that's understandable, especially in the current Covid climate, but we are calling for retailers to be upfront and communicate with their customers, so they can make fully informed decisions.”

 

Fed-up mother Leigh contacted Consumer after her daughter Sophia’s recent ordeal. On 6 March, Sophia ordered a bedhead from Freedom Furniture’s website, paying $449 for the bedhead plus $65 for delivery – a total of $514. 

 

It was estimated to be delivered between 16 and 30 March but by mid-April, there was no delivery or communication from Freedom. Freedom took 20 days to respond to Sophia’s request for an update, and by the end of May the item still hadn’t been delivered. 

 

Sophia repeatedly requested a refund, and each request was ignored. Following a visit to the store manager in Mangere, Auckland the refund was eventually processed at the end of June.

 

A quick look at Freedom’s social pages highlights the sheer volume of unhappy customers. Most comments on Freedom’s Facebook pages are from desperate customers trying to get in contact with anyone who can help them.

 

“When a business indicates it will deliver items within a specified timeframe, the Consumer Guarantees Act requires it to honour that guarantee,” Duffy said. 

 

“Freedom could be liable to customers for any extra expenses they incur as a result of delivery delays. 

 

“Customers also have the right to reject the goods where delivery times are significantly longer than those provided at the point of sale.

 

“Freedom Furniture also risks misleading people by representing items will be delivered within certain time frames and regularly failing to meet these,” he said. 

 

“This could breach the Fair Trading Act and may be of interest to the Commerce Commission.”

 

Freedom responded to Consumer’s request for comment, stating shipping disruptions and manufacturing bottlenecks were to blame for the hold-ups. 

 

“That may be true, and people will understand trading at the moment is a challenge. But this is nothing new – the real issue here is that Freedom needs to be more upfront with customers at the point of sale about the true nature of the delays they are likely to face, especially when they appear to be so widespread.”

 

Know your rights

 

  • Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, a retailer must ensure a delivered product arrives on time. If your goods don’t arrive on time, contact the retailer to find out what’s happening. If the retailer doesn’t fix the problem, you can claim compensation for any losses caused by the delay.
  • If you pay for the goods by credit or debit card, you might be able to request a chargeback from your bank. A chargeback could be processed if the goods are not received within the stated time frame and if the retailer does not respond to your requests for help.




Dynamic
3394 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2946408 26-Jul-2022 08:54
I had a similar experience last year.  Paid 100% in Feb for 7 pieces of nice furniture on a buy-one-get-one-half-price deal.  ETA was 3-4 months.  Eventually the furniture arrived 8 months later, except for a bookcase.  We were advised the bookcase should never have been sold as it was 'deleted stock' at the time we placed our order.  Had we known, we would have purchased the floor model bookcase at the time, but by the time we heard, the floor models had sold nationwide.  Having the matching set was more important for my partner than me, but I was pretty grumpy that we had been mislead/misinformed on at least three occasions when chasing our stuff.




irpegg
114 posts

Master Geek


  #2946415 26-Jul-2022 09:11
imo, you shouldn't be allowed to run specials for things the company has to backorder on or at very least they don't take money until the item is being shipped, because even getting a refund back from some retailers can be a PITA

Handsomedan
4787 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2946419 26-Jul-2022 09:38
I worked with Freedom in a professional capacity (not for them) a number of years ago  - pre covid - and they were pretty terrible even then. 

 

It really put me off getting anything that wasn't immediately available to take away with me from the showroom. If it's worse now, I'll simply never shop there. 




Stu1
1075 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2946429 26-Jul-2022 10:02
I think nearly every retailer does this, I notice that Freedom now has a banner on delays on their website. I had similar experience with Hunter funiture which own lazy boy, ordered and paid deposit in May 2021 supposed to be 2 month shipping, received sofas on Christmas Eve. Ordered spa pool in November arrived last week.

