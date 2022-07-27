Hi,

I'm buying a new house (4 years old) and agreed with the vendors agent to include some electrical work as part of the conditions of offer. I suspect that looking closer at what they agreed to, they are trying to back out, which I'm sure they can't.

Anyway, I asked for:

- 3 new electrical circuits (conduit install ok)

- 15A external for spa

- 15A in the garage for 3 new double sockets

- 32A for 2 15A welder/compressor sockets

The vendors electrician has just been around and I didn't fully understand his responses, partly as my electrical knowledge is limited and partly that English wasn't his first language.

But what I believe he said was:

- 15A circuit for spa - He couldn't go through the wall of the garage to get the power to the Spa location as doing so would break the building paper and cause the house to leak.

- 32A circuit for a welder & compressor (possibly used together) - this could be achieved by 2 normal power circuits, one for each 15A socket.

I was also asked to get my own advice, hence my question here.

So my queries are that there must be a way to go though modern "weatherboard" wall to take power outside and still maintain the water tightness of the building, surely?

Can a normal 10A? power circuit handle a compressor that spikes to over 10A and a welder that could draw more than 10A continuous?

So what can the community advise?

Cheers

Pav