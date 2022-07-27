Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYIs this elecrician giving good advice?
pavelmac

22 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#298916 27-Jul-2022 14:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

I'm buying a new house (4 years old) and agreed with the vendors agent to include some electrical work as part of the conditions of offer. I suspect that looking closer at what they agreed to, they are trying to back out, which I'm sure they can't.

 

Anyway, I asked for:

 

 

- 3 new electrical circuits (conduit install ok)

 

 

 

    - 15A external for spa

 

 

 

    - 15A in the garage for 3 new double sockets

 

 

 

    - 32A for 2 15A welder/compressor sockets

 

The vendors electrician has just been around and I didn't fully understand his responses, partly as my electrical knowledge is limited and partly that English wasn't his first language.

 

But what I believe he said was:

 

- 15A circuit for spa - He couldn't go through the wall of the garage to get the power to the Spa location as doing so would break the building paper and cause the house to leak.

 

- 32A circuit for a welder & compressor (possibly used together) - this could be achieved by 2 normal power circuits, one for each 15A socket.

 

I was also asked to get my own advice, hence my question here.

 

So my queries are that there must be a way to go though modern "weatherboard" wall to take power outside and still maintain the water tightness of the building, surely?

 

Can a normal 10A? power circuit handle a compressor that spikes to over 10A and a welder that could draw more than 10A continuous?

 

So what can the community advise?

 

Cheers

 

Pav

 

Create new topic
Jase2985
11592 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2946973 27-Jul-2022 15:28
Send private message quote this post

why would you have the vendors agent organise this? why would you not do this after you had brought the place?

 

none of that seems like its essential to the habitability of the place

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
pavelmac

22 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2946974 27-Jul-2022 15:37
Send private message quote this post

The vendor is a property developer and the agent, who is a salaried employee of developer, knew they had friendly tradies and suggested if I offered what vendor wanted then they would organize some minor works. It's noted in the sales and purchase agreement, but I suspect now they are looking closer at the requirement they are wanting to avoid the extra costs.

sen8or
1324 posts

Uber Geek


  #2946977 27-Jul-2022 15:42
Send private message quote this post

Good electricians do external penetrations frequently (spas installed, outside sockets for heaters etc). I'd say if he isn't capable of doing the work, I'd be very concerned.

 

Query his load calculations on the 2 circuits thing. Socket will need to be changed in the very least (cheap enough to do) as 15a sockets have a larger earth pin, but so long as there is 2.5mm TPS to the sockets, this will support a 15a socket. He'd also need to be certain of circuit layout and what else is on the circuits. 32a breakers aren't expensive, but where it could get costly for the vendor is cabling. 4mm TPS may be more appropriate depending on length of circuit where you want the sockets to go for the machinery, this won't be easy or cheap to replace if necessary.

 

15a for an external spa seems lite, I thought 32 was more common??

 

Ultimately though, if its specified on the contract, they have to abide by it, and an electrician will have to sign of a COC including his registration number verifying that the work conforms to code. If you have doubts about their electrician, you can always ask for his reg number and search the registry (its public information).



pavelmac

22 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2946990 27-Jul-2022 16:05
Send private message quote this post

Thx sen8or, good advice.

 

I was sure that external penetrations were normal.

 

The 15A sockets would be no more than 10M from switchboard, so sounds like the 2.5mm TPS will be sufficient. But I'll double check that he is using sockets with the larger earth pins.

 

I'm not sure if issue is vendor doesn't want to do the works or if the electrician is not up to the job. But I will definitely be looking for the "COC" and if I have more doubts I'll check his registration.

 

Cheers

 

Pav

 

 

 

PS 15A Spa are the smaller/cheaper ones and probably more common now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 