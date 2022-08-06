We had our 10+ year old heat pump replaced with a new Mitsubishi heat pump. We had no issues with the old one except for when it was anything below 5 deg it simply could not heat the lounge. We set it on 20 and it heated the lounge to 20, was very much set and forget as they should be. This new heat pump seems to have a rather inaccurate thermostat. We set it to 20, on heat, auto fan, same settings as previous heat pump and were wondering why we were feeling cold. It has wifi so we could look to see what it was saying the temp was and it was reading 20 however, we have two thermometers in the lounge and both were reading around 17.5 deg. If you turn the heat pump up to 22 deg it heats the lounge to around 20 but being brand new and given they aren't exactly cheap, I was thinking we should go back to where we got it from and get them to look into this. Sounds to me like the thermostat is inaccurate.

We were wondering if anyone has experienced similar issues before?