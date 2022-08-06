Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
We had our 10+ year old heat pump replaced with a new Mitsubishi heat pump. We had no issues with the old one except for when it was anything below 5 deg it simply could not heat the lounge. We set it on 20 and it heated the lounge to 20, was very much set and forget as they should be. This new heat pump seems to have a rather inaccurate thermostat. We set it to 20, on heat, auto fan, same settings as previous heat pump and were wondering why we were feeling cold. It has wifi so we could look to see what it was saying the temp was and it was reading 20 however, we have two thermometers in the lounge and both were reading around 17.5 deg. If you turn the heat pump up to 22 deg it heats the lounge to around 20 but being brand new and given they aren't exactly cheap, I was thinking we should go back to where we got it from and get them to look into this. Sounds to me like the thermostat is inaccurate.

 

We were wondering if anyone has experienced similar issues before?

I guess the first thing I think of is maybe the auto fan isn't blowing it far enough to mix the entire room. Is it a large room? Does it feel warmer if you walk over towards the heatpump?

 

The heat pump is only measuring temperature in the unit, so unless the thermometers in the room are close by there will be a differential. 

 

Anyway other than it being annoying, ie setting it to 22 vs 20, is it causing you any problems?

Thermostats are all different. We set our kitchen Daikin to 21 but we set our lounge Daikin to 24 to get to about the same perceived temperature.

Just set whatever temperature is required to make you comfortable.

Its rather unusual for it to under shoot the temps, especially by so much. Often they overshoot, especially if cold air leaks in around the sensor.

 

odds are its got a bad temp sensor. get it replaced under warranty.



also check there is no packing, tape etc left around inside the unit. might be something stopping the air flow past one of the sensors.

