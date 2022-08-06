We are planning the build of an off-grid home (~150m2) for a family of four. Solar panels and battery storage are being installed and when the sun is out we could use the energy created by the solar panels to heat water in a hot-water cylinder. Is it possible to use gas as a booster when the sun is absent? I found a discontinues system by Rinnai (Rinnai INFINITY® Solar Gas Boost 20 & 24), but nothing else. Our current alternative is to go with an infinity gas system, but I really would love to harvest the energy of the sun when available.

