Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYOff-Grid Solar Hot Water with Gas Booster?
Sventja

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#299048 6-Aug-2022 11:17
Send private message quote this post

 

 

We are planning the build of an off-grid home (~150m2) for a family of four. Solar panels and battery storage are being installed and when the sun is out we could use the energy created by the solar panels to heat water in a hot-water cylinder. Is it possible to use gas as a booster when the sun is absent? I found a discontinues system by Rinnai (Rinnai INFINITY® Solar Gas Boost 20 & 24), but nothing else. Our current alternative is to go with an infinity gas system, but I really would love to harvest the energy of the sun when available. 

 

Thank you very much for sharing your knowledge.

 

 

Create new topic
tweake
180 posts

Master Geek


  #2951258 6-Aug-2022 11:35
Send private message quote this post

not sure on what they typically use, but you can use gas water heater with a circulation pump to heat up a hot water cylinder.

 

also look at PV hot water ie solar panel connected direct to hot water cylinder element.

 

with the multi connection tanks you can use the gas to bulk heat the water to a minimum temp and the solar to heat the rest to a higher temp. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2951272 6-Aug-2022 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Who are you using for the solar system @Sventja?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 