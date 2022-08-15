Your first option is going to be the cheapest and easyist

At a family members house they have extended the vent pipe & adjusted the PRV to suit to get a little more pressure. They have a wetback, so the tank needs to either be open vented, or to have a coil and open vented intermediary fluid which results in lower heat transfer. I think that house had methvan venturi taps from new.

https://www.methven.com/nz/fastflow

Another option you can use is to have a booster pump installed at after your tempering valve at the cylinder.

https://pumpsonline.co.nz/products/hot-water-booster-pump-stainless-steel

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0483/7343/2471/files/trevoli-upa-15-10-hotwater-booster.pdf

That pump should add a few meter's head (pump curve above) to the discharge pressure of the cylinder. I wouldn't expect it to pull a vacuum on the tank, merely cover some of the head loss in pipework and through the shower head.