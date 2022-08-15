Looking for ideas on the best way to increase shower water pressure without upgrading to a mains pressure hot water system. The house was built in 1970 and has open-vented, low pressure hot water with pressure reducing valve. The shower is fed by an equal low pressure water supply.
Some of the suggestions I've encountered so far include:
- better shower head and/or mixer
- change cold water supply to mains pressure and install appropriate mixer
- increase size of pipes from 15mm to 20mm
- adjust pressure reducing valve and increase height of, or fit pressure relief valve to, vent pipe (not sure if this is an option given the age of the hot water cylinder)
- all or some combination of the above