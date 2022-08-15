Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best way to increase shower water pressure
#299155 15-Aug-2022 23:24
Looking for ideas on the best way to increase shower water pressure without upgrading to a mains pressure hot water system. The house was built in 1970 and has open-vented, low pressure hot water with pressure reducing valve. The shower is fed by an equal low pressure water supply.

 

Some of the suggestions I've encountered so far include:

 

  • better shower head and/or mixer
  • change cold water supply to mains pressure and install appropriate mixer
  • increase size of pipes from 15mm to 20mm
  • adjust pressure reducing valve and increase height of, or fit pressure relief valve to, vent pipe (not sure if this is an option given the age of the hot water cylinder)
  • all or some combination of the above

Your first option is going to be the cheapest and easyist

 

At a family members house they have extended the vent pipe & adjusted the PRV to suit to get a little more pressure. They have a wetback, so the tank needs to either be open vented, or to have a coil and open vented intermediary fluid which results in lower heat transfer. I think that house had methvan venturi taps from new.

 

https://www.methven.com/nz/fastflow

 

 

 

Another option you can use is to have a booster pump installed at after your tempering valve at the cylinder. 

 

 

 

https://pumpsonline.co.nz/products/hot-water-booster-pump-stainless-steel

 

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0483/7343/2471/files/trevoli-upa-15-10-hotwater-booster.pdf

 

That pump should add a few meter's head (pump curve above) to the discharge pressure of the cylinder. I wouldn't expect it to pull a vacuum on the tank, merely cover some of the head loss in pipework and through the shower head. 

Our last house had 2 separate low pressure tanks and 2 showers. One was equal pressure with shower head designed for low pressure not a slide hand piece. OK but only about 8lpm. Other was Methven mixer designed for mains pressure cold. That did give better pressure but limited by how much hot was available. I think increasing pipe size would just make you wait longer for hot to arrive. Trying to increase pressure on 50 year old tank is a gamble.

