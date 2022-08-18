Does anyone know of a reasonably-performance one that can start and stop at set times? At the moment it looks like my only options are to get a pricey WiFi-enabled one and manually start it, or to put them on a power point timer and essentially yank the power cord out outside the given free-power times.
If the only option is a WiFi one, does anyone know whether the Breville Smart Dry can be driven via something that isn't Google HA or Alexa? Consumer doesn't rate it as well as some of the dumb ones, but it's about the best-rated WiFi-enabled one, and comes with an external drain hose so I can run it into a large external container.