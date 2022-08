Being on a free-all-evening power plan and not yet having maxed out what the lines can take, I was thinking of running a dehumidifier in basement rooms during the free-power period, particularly useful during the current soggy period. However it doesn't look like there's any dehumidifier that can do this, they all have timers where you can say "start in two hours" or "run for another two hours", but none where you can specify that they start at time X and stop at time Y.

Does anyone know of a reasonably-performance one that can start and stop at set times? At the moment it looks like my only options are to get a pricey WiFi-enabled one and manually start it, or to put them on a power point timer and essentially yank the power cord out outside the given free-power times.

If the only option is a WiFi one, does anyone know whether the Breville Smart Dry can be driven via something that isn't Google HA or Alexa? Consumer doesn't rate it as well as some of the dumb ones, but it's about the best-rated WiFi-enabled one, and comes with an external drain hose so I can run it into a large external container.