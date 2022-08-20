Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRemove guitar strings

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#299201 20-Aug-2022 11:20
Send private message quote this post

Daughter has  Probe (cheap) electric guitar that has never had its strings replaced, so she decided to do it after one broke.

 

Problem is, we cannot get the damn things to come out of the bridge. In theory all we should need to do is loosen the string and push it through the bridge out the other side..... but these refuse to budge. Saw one video where the guy said sometimes they get stuck and his solution was to put something small (allen key) down the string hole in the bridge and push it out - tried that and no go.

 

Any ideas ? 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic
gehenna
7386 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2956895 20-Aug-2022 11:39
Send private message quote this post

If you don't get them out a different way, it's easy enough to take off the back cover and unscrew the bridge from the body and take it out to get right into the nooks.  There will just be some springs behind the backing board for the tremolo that you might need to take off.  And it's a good way to see how the guitar works.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2956898 20-Aug-2022 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Got it :) Did end up taking whole bridge apart - found whoever did strings previously (was 2nd hand), has obviously over tightened or yanked on them fairly hard and it had jammed the ends. Bit of CRC and small screwdriver managed to loosen them and get them out..... xpd_jnr is now re-stringing :)

 

So I was successful in my first guitar repair/work :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 