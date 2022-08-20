Daughter has Probe (cheap) electric guitar that has never had its strings replaced, so she decided to do it after one broke.

Problem is, we cannot get the damn things to come out of the bridge. In theory all we should need to do is loosen the string and push it through the bridge out the other side..... but these refuse to budge. Saw one video where the guy said sometimes they get stuck and his solution was to put something small (allen key) down the string hole in the bridge and push it out - tried that and no go.

Any ideas ?