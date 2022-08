I have read that criminals may turn off water mains at the Toby to see if anyone at home responds (as well as turning off mains power).

How do you go about securing or preventing access to the Toby and water meter box?

Securing the Toby box may also prevent this disgusting type of event:

https://www.stuff.co.nz/timaru-herald/news/125169685/mans-dump-in-water-mains-toby-shocks-timaru-woman