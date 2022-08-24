Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Logburner with ash pan - how does the ash pan work?
davecla

38 posts

Geek


#299263 24-Aug-2022 18:52
Send private message

 

 

I got a new log burner a few months ago - Masport R5000 on pedestal with ash pan (don't get one, I hate it)

 

Anyway, I've got no idea how the ash pan bit works. The installer gapped it before I could ask him, and I tried contacting Masport, but they didn't bother to reply.

 

Other models of logburner with an ash pan have a wee bit of grate at the bottom for the ash to fall through. This one has a steel plug. There would be a biggish hole there if I left the plug out so that can't be right.

 

I even read the manuals, but ash pan operation isn't mentioned.  

 

I've just been scooping the ash out through the top like an animal - does anyone know how this is supposed to work?

 

 

 

thanks

 

dave

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mattwnz
18792 posts

Uber Geek


  #2958989 24-Aug-2022 19:29
Send private message

You pull the plug out when you want to empty it. But you either get a dirty hand or need to wear gloves. Then you push the ash down the hole. It is easier just to use a small shovel imo especially if you have hot embers 🔥

