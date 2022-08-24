I got a new log burner a few months ago - Masport R5000 on pedestal with ash pan (don't get one, I hate it)

Anyway, I've got no idea how the ash pan bit works. The installer gapped it before I could ask him, and I tried contacting Masport, but they didn't bother to reply.

Other models of logburner with an ash pan have a wee bit of grate at the bottom for the ash to fall through. This one has a steel plug. There would be a biggish hole there if I left the plug out so that can't be right.

I even read the manuals, but ash pan operation isn't mentioned.

I've just been scooping the ash out through the top like an animal - does anyone know how this is supposed to work?

thanks

dave