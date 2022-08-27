Hi folks

Our insurance works are being done again due to the poor quality of the last contractor. As a reuslt, the back door is being replaced again and I've got the opportunity to add a weather stop/strip to the bottom of the door. I've had ravens in the past but they've always been fitted by me... this time the contractor is happy to install it properly and I wondered if anyone had any advice?

Door is going to be a Parkwood Exterior fibreglass door designed for direct weather exposure (Fibreglass FLAR11) and the door sill is a standard painted wooden affair with no weather upstand. I've seen the RP4 and the RP4T and these look promising but I wondered if anyone had any particular views?

Ta

Chris