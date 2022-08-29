Hi,
My house has those rectangular 3-in-1 heat/fan/light units in the bathrooms. The heatlamps have no value for me (I have replaced with large LED globes to great effect), and the exhaust fan is so weak it may as well not be there. Below is a similar model to what I have.
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/aerlite-heat-fan-light-100mm-white/p/165312
My goal is to have much better extraction. Does anyone have any recommendations for a light/fan unit that fits in the same rectangular hole, or is larger? I dont want to have to patch and repaint the ceiling if I can help it.
Cheers