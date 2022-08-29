Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRecommendations to replace a 3-in-1 Light/Fan/Heatlamp in bathroom
CrazyM

45 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#299322 29-Aug-2022 16:12
Send private message

Hi,

 

My house has those rectangular 3-in-1 heat/fan/light units in the bathrooms. The heatlamps have no value for me (I have replaced with large LED globes to great effect), and the exhaust fan is so weak it may as well not be there. Below is a similar model to what I have.

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/aerlite-heat-fan-light-100mm-white/p/165312

 

My goal is to have much better extraction. Does anyone have any recommendations for a light/fan unit that fits in the same rectangular hole, or is larger? I dont want to have to patch and repaint the ceiling if I can help it.

 

Cheers

Create new topic
timmmay
18634 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2960838 29-Aug-2022 17:21
Send private message quote this post

Those integrated units aren't great. If you have space get something from Fantech or Ming Fans, which will put a diffuser in the room and the actual fan up in the ceiling somewhere. Add LED downlights separately.

 

If that be too difficult I wonder if you can connect a duct to the existing vent and connect it to a more powerful extraction fan from one of the vendors above.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 