We've got recessed LED downlights with separate drivers. They've just recently started flickering. It's pretty erratic - a bit of flickering then fine for ~5 minutes. Weirdly, 10 lights are all flickering in unison, across 4 different switches in 2 rooms. I'm pretty sure they're all on the same circuit-breaker.

I appreciate the answer to this will be "phone an electrician" (which I will do) but just wanted to see if there are any thoughts as to what might be causing this. And how much I might be up for fixing it. Can one faulty driver cause a cascading issue like this across a whole lot of lights? Loose wire in the fuse box? Neightbours with an EMP?