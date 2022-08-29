Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYHouselights flickering in unison (LEDs, different switches)

#299327 29-Aug-2022 19:15
We've got recessed LED downlights with separate drivers. They've just recently started flickering. It's pretty erratic - a bit of flickering then fine for ~5 minutes. Weirdly, 10 lights are all flickering in unison, across 4 different switches in 2 rooms. I'm pretty sure they're all on the same circuit-breaker.

 

I appreciate the answer to this will be "phone an electrician" (which I will do) but just wanted to see if there are any thoughts as to what might be causing this. And how much I might be up for fixing it. Can one faulty driver cause a cascading issue like this across a whole lot of lights? Loose wire in the fuse box? Neightbours with an EMP?

  #2960915 29-Aug-2022 19:44
a loose wire somewhere in the circuit......I'm gonna say it......call and electrician

 

keep in mind the flickering is a high resistance point....this is a heat build up.....potentially a fire hazard, don't ignore this and hope it goes away.

 

 

  #2960964 29-Aug-2022 20:16
This was the first symptom of a loose incoming wire in the pole fuse. Low current caused the symptom. Oven, washing machine etc were fine.

 

Eventually my UPS (x2) would randomly beep multiple times as well. Power Company went straight to the pole and found the problem, so it must be quite common.

 

(Didn't even come in the gate)

  #2960972 29-Aug-2022 20:40
Thanks! We're in Wellington (south coast) so I absolutely would not be surprised if the weather of the last while has done something!



  #2960973 29-Aug-2022 20:40
Another vote for pole fuse. In our case the lights would flicker whenever the microwave or a stove element cycled on.

