Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdvice wanted on electromagnetic lock for external garage door
duckDecoy

583 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299367 2-Sep-2022 15:23
Send private message

We have an external garage that we leave the side door open because its inconvenient to have to go back to the house to get the keys each time, and Mrs Duck and Junior would misplace the keys on a regular basis.

 

I found an electromagnetic door lock system on amazon and think it could be an option.

 

Has anyone installed one of these, or something similar?    Has anyone sourced a kit from NZ?  I would need an "everything included in the box" system as I am not an electronics guy.

 

My door is aluminum with glass and 40mm thick.  Does anyone see any problems (or have any experience) with installing these into that type of door?  Once I punch a hole through for the armiture hex bolt there's no going back...

Create new topic

mdf

mdf
mdf
3098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2962402 2-Sep-2022 15:49
Send private message quote this post

What sort of lock have you got now? I just use a normal latching style lock with a digital pinpad to avoid keys. If you can match your existing locking mechanism, that just needs a screwdriver to install and no faffing around with compatibility (especially 110V/60Hz) issues.

 

These guys are *awesome", cannot recommend highly enough: https://keyless.co.nz/

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 