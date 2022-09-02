We have an external garage that we leave the side door open because its inconvenient to have to go back to the house to get the keys each time, and Mrs Duck and Junior would misplace the keys on a regular basis.

I found an electromagnetic door lock system on amazon and think it could be an option.

Has anyone installed one of these, or something similar? Has anyone sourced a kit from NZ? I would need an "everything included in the box" system as I am not an electronics guy.

My door is aluminum with glass and 40mm thick. Does anyone see any problems (or have any experience) with installing these into that type of door? Once I punch a hole through for the armiture hex bolt there's no going back...