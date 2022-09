This LED started flickering the other night. I assume that the LED is failing.

As you can see from the photo it is screwed in and soldered directly to the wiring. The lamp carries a note on the base saying that the LED is not replaceable but I would think that by unsoldering and unscrewing I could put a new LED in place. That is if I knew where to buy it and what to ask for.

Anybody out there have advice about this?

[EDIT - Corrected to LED from LCD - Silly me ๐Ÿ˜€]