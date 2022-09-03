Our 11 year old Bosch dishwasher has failed with an E15 code "internal leak". We've already had the repairman out twice in the past six months or so, once to replace a handle that failed, once to replace the closing mechanism that failed. At 11 years old we're not sure it's worth fixing, given it's a minimum of $115 per service visit and we expect this service visit to be a longer one with more parts required - perhaps a few hundred dollars.

We can get a Samsung Dishwasher DW60M6055 for about $850 after we use discounts and vouchers, compared with the Bosch 6 series which is about $2000. We are only comparing these two exact models, no others, not even the cheaper or more expensive Bosch models. Does anyone have any experience with the Samsung dishwashers, particularly around reliability?

Consumer says the Samsung performs well, with very good cleaning and decent drying, and that it has no obvious bad points.