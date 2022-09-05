Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Fix wobbly fence post?
Batman

Mad Scientist
28067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#299401 5-Sep-2022 09:43
Have a wooden fence post that is wobbly.

It doesn't seem to have concrete in the ground.

Can one dig around it and put concrete?

Also any other ideas?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

mdf

mdf
mdf
3103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2963359 5-Sep-2022 09:53
Yes but it will be a pain in the bum to dig around a post in situ. It will probably be quicker if you can carefully remove it (you might need to prop the fence) dig a new hole and concrete in.

 

Mitre 10 has a video:

 

Linux
9169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2963360 5-Sep-2022 09:53
100% what I would do " dig around it and put concrete down "

MikeAqua
6933 posts

Uber Geek


  #2963366 5-Sep-2022 10:01
First stabilise the post in the correct position with two  pegs and two boards that are perpendicular to each other.  Then dig out add concrete, check/adjust position, leave to set and then refill.

 

I'm sure M10 or someone has video showing how to do this for new post, that will give you the idea.  Maybe in this vid.

 

How to Build a Fence | Mitre 10 Easy As DIY - YouTube 




Mike

