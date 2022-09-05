I need re-piling done on a few of my piles. It's now or the cracks on the wall and doors not closing will go worse over time. The south to the southwest part of the house is sloping. I can see a couple are rotten so they need replacement. The tricky part is finding a company that will do a proper job. I had the kitchen area re-piled a few years ago. It was a failure. Worst, the company didn't do the proper preparation. They just jack it up and replaced the piles. I just learned later on after doing my own research that they should have at least undertaken ground testing but none of this happen. Anyway, I charged it to experience. I have to pick my battles or I'll have a heart attack.

Anyone had an experience with good company or know any reputable LBP doing this kind of job in Auckland?