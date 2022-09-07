We are built on a slope, and the rear gutters are approx 3 stories above ground. They are blocked and I need to clean them. The gutters are too high to use the telescopic gutter wands I have seen.

In the past I crept nervously to the edge and fished the stuff out by hand, but I am not prepared to do that any longer. What I need is some contraption that I can use while being on the roof that keeps me away from the edge. I guess I need a long wand that has a jet of water coming out of the end. Many of the ones you can buy that I have seen have a U shape to the jet end, which is fine if you are on the ground and using it above you, but the wrong direction if you are on the roof itself.

EDIT: we are in the bush so this needs to be done 2-3 times a year due to the debris that falls onto the roof. I've been quoted $250 by gutter cleaning companies so I would prefer to buy something I can use than hire the job out.

Does anyone know of a gutter wand that has a moveable head that will rotate to a usable position for me, or perhaps any other home made suggestions?