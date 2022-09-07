Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need jet wand or similar to clean high gutters
duckDecoy

#299435 7-Sep-2022 12:44
We are built on a slope, and the rear gutters are approx 3 stories above ground.  They are blocked and I need to clean them.  The gutters are too high to use the telescopic gutter wands I have seen.

 

In the past I crept nervously to the edge and fished the stuff out by hand, but I am not prepared to do that any longer.  What I need is some contraption that I can use while being on the roof that keeps me away from the edge.  I guess I need a long wand that has a jet of water coming out of the end.  Many of the ones you can buy that I have seen have a U shape to the jet end, which is fine if you are on the ground and using it above you, but the wrong direction if you are on the roof itself.

 

EDIT: we are in the bush so this needs to be done 2-3 times a year due to the debris that falls onto the roof.  I've been quoted $250 by gutter cleaning companies so I would prefer to buy something I can use than hire the job out.

 

Does anyone know of a gutter wand that has a moveable head that will rotate to a usable position for me, or perhaps any other home made suggestions?

nitro
  #2964190 7-Sep-2022 13:12
would something like this work for you?

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/nylex-12mm-telescopic-jet-wand_p0012421

 

i use it to clean the top of the conservatory.

shrub
  #2964199 7-Sep-2022 13:28
I'd pay them to be cleaned then put mesh covers on to prevent further build up. They will still need to be cleaned but not nearly as often.

 

 

 

 

 

 

duckDecoy

  #2964201 7-Sep-2022 13:30
nitro:

 

would something like this work for you?

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/nylex-12mm-telescopic-jet-wand_p0012421

 

i use it to clean the top of the conservatory.

 

 

I saw that nitro, but the reviews are scathing.  Maybe I could just try it and return it if it didn't work.



Bung
  #2964203 7-Sep-2022 13:30
Stay off the roof, gravity will get you sooner or later. I'd start with external gutter brackets preferably big gutters like this



What ever pole or wand you find that's long enough will become a lot easier.

duckDecoy

  #2964205 7-Sep-2022 13:31
shrub:

 

I'd pay them to be cleaned then put mesh covers on to prevent further build up. They will still need to be cleaned but not nearly as often.

 

 

Unfortunately we have other problems.  The gutters were either not installed correctly or have subsequently sagged so the water flows slightly AWAY from the downspout.  So they will need to be cleaned regularly even with mesh as the sediment and silt collects and builds up.   We will look to replace next time we paint the house, but thats years away yet.

Scott3
  #2964208 7-Sep-2022 13:34
Another option is to use air from a leafblower instead of water.

 

I have the below, and have used from the ground with good effect (but it is fiddly and annoying to use). Can remove the hook bit for straight discharge.

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/BLACK-DECKER-BZOBL50-Connect-Attachment/dp/B075JNM981

 

 

duckDecoy

  #2964211 7-Sep-2022 13:46
Bung: Stay off the roof, gravity will get you sooner or later. I'd start with external gutter brackets preferably big gutters like this



What ever pole or wand you find that's long enough will become a lot easier.

 

Do you know the name of that guttering? That looks pretty good to me

