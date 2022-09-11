I've got this electrical standing desk with a simple up/down controller. I'm missing memory settings, so I'm thinking to buy a Raspberry Pico with a couple of buttons, and a distance meter. When one of the new buttons is pressed, it will send a signal to to either up/down on the existing controller, to a certain height.

The one thing I'm not sure about is how to trigger up/down on the existing controller. It will involve some soldering. See a photo of the up/down controller here. Switches are next to "SW1" and "SW2". SW1 is up, SW2 is down.

How do I control these switches from my Pico? My understanding of a switch is that when pressed, it will short circuit between the two pins. Sut short circuiting two GPIO's is generally not advised though.

Would it be sufficient to connect one of the pins to one GPIO and set it to 0 (GND) or 1 (high)? If high, what voltage should I use?

Just on a side note, I'm very new to all of this, this will be my first Pico project. Before I do anything stupid I'll play around with a basic starter kit with leds etc :)