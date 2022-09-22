James Bond

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Heatpump replacement options for existing house
#300621 22-Sep-2022 17:35
Hi team,

 

Just organising a heatpump replacement for my parents.

 

Thier house is a 1996 built 3-bedroom Townhouse, single glazing with HRV (4 ducts). 2 heatpumps split systems. Mitsubishi (back-to-back in living room) and Panasonic (in hallway for heating rooms off hallway)

 

My parents are wanting to replace the Mitsubishi as it's nearly 20 years old and it is slow to heat the room.

 

Initially I was thinking just to replace it with a new equivalent however I do wonder, is a ducted option worth it? The Panasonic is 15+ years old.

 

Edit: It's in Christchurch, concrete floor.

 

Thanks

  #2971810 22-Sep-2022 17:54
Have a read of my ducted heat pump guide. They're not for everyone, they're pretty expensive, and you need individual room temperature sensors otherwise they're terrible in my experience.

  #2971816 22-Sep-2022 18:06
I really detest the heat pump in the hallway setups. they are a cringe worthy bandaid.

 

I would look at heat pumps per room or go ducted. 

 

Trouble with ducted is your typically putting the indoor unit outdoors ie in the ceiling. The insulation on the ducts are not great. So they do tend to loose efficiency in colder areas.

 

Part of it is how they are going to use it. There is a big human factor with this and its often insulting (rather then insulating). A lot of people, especially oldies, tend to use heat pumps like its a fireplace which is not good. they are really meant to keep a house warm not heat the house up from cold. ie you leave it running all the time and you heat the whole house constantly. This is where ducted works best.

 

Is the mitsi not performing well, is it undersized or is it human factor? I would run the house through one of the heating calcs and work out the recommended heat pump for each room.

