James Bond

Hi team,
Just organising a heatpump replacement for my parents.
Thier house is a 1996 built 3-bedroom Townhouse, single glazing with HRV (4 ducts). 2 heatpumps split systems. Mitsubishi (back-to-back in living room) and Panasonic (in hallway for heating rooms off hallway)
My parents are wanting to replace the Mitsubishi as it's nearly 20 years old and it is slow to heat the room.
Initially I was thinking just to replace it with a new equivalent however I do wonder, is a ducted option worth it? The Panasonic is 15+ years old.
Edit: It's in Christchurch, concrete floor.
Thanks