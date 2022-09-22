James Bond

I really detest the heat pump in the hallway setups. they are a cringe worthy bandaid.

I would look at heat pumps per room or go ducted.

Trouble with ducted is your typically putting the indoor unit outdoors ie in the ceiling. The insulation on the ducts are not great. So they do tend to loose efficiency in colder areas.

Part of it is how they are going to use it. There is a big human factor with this and its often insulting (rather then insulating). A lot of people, especially oldies, tend to use heat pumps like its a fireplace which is not good. they are really meant to keep a house warm not heat the house up from cold. ie you leave it running all the time and you heat the whole house constantly. This is where ducted works best.

Is the mitsi not performing well, is it undersized or is it human factor? I would run the house through one of the heating calcs and work out the recommended heat pump for each room.