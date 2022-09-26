Hi All,



I have a shed on my property which is too remote to be permanently connected to the mains supply of my house. I'd like it to have a couple of sockets available for power tools just for occasional use, plus a couple of lights. So I was thinking that I could maybe use a portable generator to power it as needed. Is it permissible to use something like a motor home power inlet to provide a connection? They seem to be 16 amps in general, but I'd probably want maybe a 32 amp capacity for my application if they're available. No doubt I'll need to engage an electrician to do the work, but I just wanted to know if the concept is viable.



Thanks for any advice.