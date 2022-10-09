Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mdf

mdf

mdf
3124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#300849 9-Oct-2022 12:32
I'm building a garden shed. It's just for storing gardening stuff and I'm not running power to it. Even lights are not really required, but I came across this DIY solar shed lighting and it seemed like a cool project. I've done LED lighting strip projects before but not the solar and battery management.

 

However this is likely to be overkill for the realistic use case - which is probably putting away stuff in the dark if I've left mowing the lawns too late in the day. So I'm wondering if I just stick some kind of battery light in there and call it done.

 

Thoughts?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15772 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2979341 9-Oct-2022 12:38
Get an LED headlamp from the $2 shop, hang it on a nail inside the shed door, and be done with it.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

tweake
272 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2979343 9-Oct-2022 12:46
i would not do just a straight battery light, for the simple reason they tend to get used, drained and then stuffed from low voltage. tho granted lith battery's now get around that. but otherwise they tend to get ignored and never work when you want it.

 

by mem i think theres small kits around. small solar panel with a lith cell and built in controller.  you won't need much for a garden shed.

 

however check your shading. i had a setup that got to much shading and never really worked well. 

tweake
272 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2979344 9-Oct-2022 12:52
https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/solar-lights/garden-lighting/solar-lights/solar-light-garage-or-shed

 

this sort of thing is pretty common. all depends on how big is the shed.



davidcole
5569 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2979439 9-Oct-2022 13:18
I got from AliExpress a twin led 3v solar system. I took that apart and bought an $8 solar charger and a 12v battery sealed lead acid battery (alarm battery). Added a dc voltage converter and an old light switch.

So now I have a simple battery solar system. I used their solar panel and another slightly bigger one and it charges even through winter given it’s in a fairly dark part of my garden. I’m really happy with it.

Would love to make a bigger system to run my network cupboard off, even if it was only when the power went out.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

