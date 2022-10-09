I'm building a garden shed. It's just for storing gardening stuff and I'm not running power to it. Even lights are not really required, but I came across this DIY solar shed lighting and it seemed like a cool project. I've done LED lighting strip projects before but not the solar and battery management.

However this is likely to be overkill for the realistic use case - which is probably putting away stuff in the dark if I've left mowing the lawns too late in the day. So I'm wondering if I just stick some kind of battery light in there and call it done.

Thoughts?