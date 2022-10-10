Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sidefx

3620 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#300863 10-Oct-2022 09:11
Looking for opinions on the best battery powered gardening tools range;  Stihl seems to be the gold standard but are the other well known brands almost as good? (makita looks decent? Anybody have experience with EGO?) 

 

Specifically looking at pole hedge trimmers at the moment but at some point line trimmer + possibly a small pruner\chainsaw and perhaps a couple of other things, so looking at the ranges with swappable batteries. 

 

Basically interested in your experiences with any you have used long(ish) term; i.e. performance, battery life, batter longevity, etc in the real world. 

 

 

 

 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Deamo
136 posts

Master Geek


  #2979933 10-Oct-2022 09:51
My brother & I went exploring this weekend past for a hedge & line trimmer & settled on Ego, despite it being overkill for our needs.

 

We felt that the Ego hedge trimmer was the least awkward to handle & had a better head locking/rotating mechanism.

 

 

 

It'll be interesting to see if our opinion changes once we've actually had a chance to use them

 

 

Senecio
1611 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2979958 10-Oct-2022 11:17
I’m all in on the EGO platform. Mower, trimmer, blower and chainsaw. Love it. It just works and I never have to worry about filling a petrol tank or topping up oil. Just put the batteries on the charger on a Friday night and I have everything I need for the weekend.

The mower, trimmer and blower I bought just over 5yrs ago and they’ve never missed a beat. Only the smaller 1.5Ah battery that came with the blower is starting to show signs of fatigue. My larger batteries are still operating at almost full capacity. I bought the chainsaw about 2yrs ago and it’s perfect for the small tidy up jobs I need.

Can’t speak highly enough of the EGO range.

CYaBro
3855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2979972 10-Oct-2022 11:33
We have Ego stuff and it works great.

 

We have the skin with line trimmer, brush cutter, hedge trimmer and pole saw attachments.
Also have the chainsaw.

 

Looking at getting a lawn mower at some stage. (Maybe the new ride-on they do, if it comes to NZ!)
The batteries (2x 2.5Ah) get charged on the solar system I installed in the shed so cost us nothing to run, except for the odd chain, chain bar lube and line trimmer cable stuff. :)



tigercorp
657 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2980075 10-Oct-2022 12:39
We've got the Ego lawnmower, line trimmer, hedge trimmer and backpack blower.  Recommend all of them.

 

 

 

We've also have the Ozito pole with the hedge trimmer and pruner/chainsaw attachments.  These are surprisingly good, I've done a huge amount of work with the pruner attachment.  The hedge trimmer attachment was so good I bought the 2 x 18v Ozito (non-pole) hedge trimmer thinking it would be amazing, but that seriously sucked so I took it back and got the Ego.

 

Also have the Ozito 2 x 18v chainsaw which is also fine for the backyard.

 

 

 

Basically, the Ego kit feels good in hand and performs great.

 

The Ozito pole pruner/hedge trimmer feels cheap but performs great.

 

The Ozito chainsaw feels cheap and performs fine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MikeAqua
7013 posts

Uber Geek


  #2980076 10-Oct-2022 12:43
We have ego mower, line trimmer and hedge trimmer.  All powerful, effective and easy to use tools.  About 3 years old and reliable so far.




Mike

