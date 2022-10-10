Looking for opinions on the best battery powered gardening tools range; Stihl seems to be the gold standard but are the other well known brands almost as good? (makita looks decent? Anybody have experience with EGO?)

Specifically looking at pole hedge trimmers at the moment but at some point line trimmer + possibly a small pruner\chainsaw and perhaps a couple of other things, so looking at the ranges with swappable batteries.

Basically interested in your experiences with any you have used long(ish) term; i.e. performance, battery life, batter longevity, etc in the real world.