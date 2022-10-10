Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdvice/recommendations - line trimmer accessories
Lizard1977

1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#300866 10-Oct-2022 11:55
Send private message quote this post

I have a petrol-powered Masport (?) line trimmer which I tend to avoid using because I have endless trouble with the line.  It tends to break off easily (necessitating stopping the machine, disassembling the head to re-feed the line) and doing that every 5-10 minutes.  It has a bump-head but I've never been able to make it work, despite watching several videos showing how it is supposed to work.

 

While in Bunnings a couple of weeks ago I noticed some alternative lines/trimming accessories, and wondered if they would be a better option.  One was a trio of plastic blades (presumably needing a new head that is compatible with my machine) which looked more durable than the nylon cord.  The other other was new head with a different system for attaching fixed lengths of cord (i.e. no winding).  The benefits of this is presumably faster re-loading when the cord breaks - but still susceptible to breaking cord and the frustration of having to stop all the time to re-load.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/saber-cut-power-cut-trimmer-3-blade-head_p3400319

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/saber-cut-strike-force-trimmer-head_p3400320

 

Anyone have any thoughts/suggestions/advice/recommendations?  With summer coming up I want to try and tidy up my section, and it seems so wasteful to not be using this line trimmer for the purpose it was intended.  I have an 800sqm section so there is a fair bit of property to edge around the fences, and it will be much faster if I can use the line trimmer and not have to stop all the time to reload it. 

Create new topic
mentalinc
2497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2980037 10-Oct-2022 11:59
Send private message quote this post

I've used these before:

 

https://littljuey.com/

 

Just get normal line, (proper Stihl or similar brand, wondering if you're buying too cheap trimmer line) and then I just cut it to size.

 

Looks like Bunnings stock them




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

pih

pih
442 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2980061 10-Oct-2022 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, cheap line will always break easily. Get good quality line and you'll most likely find it lasts much longer. Make sure you have the correct diameter line for the head: too narrow and it will snap easily.

Personally, I use this: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/oregon-2-0mm-x-63m-square-trimmer-gatorline_p0014863

Also avoid going too fast or making too much contact with concrete and other abrasive surfaces, and get the bump thing sorted out - if you let the line wear too short, it will retracts back into the head and you're up for an annoying job refeeding.

I have a bump feeder and I find that once the line gets down to about 4-5cm long, spinning the head up to speed and giving it a firm but not aggressive hit on the ground is usually enough. If that doesn't work, the head may be damaged, incorrectly wound, or there's not enough line left to let the centrifugal force do its thing.

johno1234
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2980067 10-Oct-2022 12:25
Send private message quote this post

Used to have a petrol line trimmer and it was a real PITA. The bump feed didn't work very well. Worst of all, the line would often break off at the point it exits the spool so you had to stop, open the thing up, which mean the spring would fall out, unwind, try and get it all together again. 

 

Now have an EGO Powerload battery line trimmer and it is great. The bump feeder works, the line wears away at the tips, and when you do need to reload it there's no need to open the spool - the Powerload feature just winds it in. Note: if you put in the wrong spec line, the Powerload won;t work. I put in 3mm line and it wouldn't load. 2.4mm line loads fine.

 

It is quite powerful, at least as powerful as the old petrol one. Runs the same batteries as the lawn mower.

 

I need to buy the multitool for the same battery ecosystem, with hedge trimmer and pruning saw attachments, but am still getting over the cost shock of the mower and trimmer. They're expensive, but worth it.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 