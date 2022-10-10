I have a petrol-powered Masport (?) line trimmer which I tend to avoid using because I have endless trouble with the line. It tends to break off easily (necessitating stopping the machine, disassembling the head to re-feed the line) and doing that every 5-10 minutes. It has a bump-head but I've never been able to make it work, despite watching several videos showing how it is supposed to work.

While in Bunnings a couple of weeks ago I noticed some alternative lines/trimming accessories, and wondered if they would be a better option. One was a trio of plastic blades (presumably needing a new head that is compatible with my machine) which looked more durable than the nylon cord. The other other was new head with a different system for attaching fixed lengths of cord (i.e. no winding). The benefits of this is presumably faster re-loading when the cord breaks - but still susceptible to breaking cord and the frustration of having to stop all the time to re-load.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/saber-cut-power-cut-trimmer-3-blade-head_p3400319

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/saber-cut-strike-force-trimmer-head_p3400320

Anyone have any thoughts/suggestions/advice/recommendations? With summer coming up I want to try and tidy up my section, and it seems so wasteful to not be using this line trimmer for the purpose it was intended. I have an 800sqm section so there is a fair bit of property to edge around the fences, and it will be much faster if I can use the line trimmer and not have to stop all the time to reload it.