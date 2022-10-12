Common wisdom for lithium based rechargeable batteries is in order to extend battery life you should charge to about 80% and discharge to about 40%. I've read a couple of articles recently that suggest that this common wisdom isn't completely correct.
Some people replace phones frequently, so the battery lifetime wouldn't be a big deal for them. Others hold onto a phone until it fails, for them it does matter.
AccuBattery (an Android app) has these articles which they say is based on hard research, and they give their sources / references:
To summarise, in case the articles are removed in future:
- Not all the advice on the internet is based on facts / research
- Charging has two phases, constant current and constant voltage. The later starts somewhere around 80% of charge is more damaging for the battery
- For every 0.1V increase in battery end charge state the battery life is halved
- Charging in less than one hour damages the battery
- Charging to about 4.1V is best for the battery. Manufactures set their "100% charged" level at different voltages, which varies between 4.2V and 4.5V. My Pixel 4a hits 4.1V at about 79% charged. My wife's Samsung S22 hit it at about 85% charged.
- Discharge depth doesn't affect battery longevity. You can let your battery get as low as you like and it won't damage it. I personally prefer to keep it above 20% but that's for practical reasons rather than longevity.
The articles provide references:
- Asakura, K., Shimomura, M., & Shodai, T. (2003). Study of life evaluation methods for Li-ion batteries for backup applications. Journal of Power Sources, 119-121, 902-905. doi:10.1016/s0378-7753(03)00208-8
- Choi, S. S., & Lim, H. S. (2002). Factors that affect cycle-life and possible degradation mechanisms of a Li-ion cell based on LiCoO2. Journal of Power Sources, 111(1), 130-136. doi:10.1016/s0378-7753(02)00305-1
- Ratnakumar, B. V., Smart, M. C., & Whitcanack, L. (2010). Storage Characteristics of Lithium-Ion Cells. doi:10.1149/1.3393865
- Takeno, K., & Shirota, R. (2006). Capacity Deterioration Characteristics of Li-ion Batteries for Mobile Terminals. NTT DoCoMo Technical Journal, 7(4), 66-70.
I've rarely charged my Pixel 4a battery above 80%. It's two years old and AccuBattery is reporting battery health is 95% - capacity is down from 3080mah to 2884mah, which is pretty good.
I'm interested in any other research based information people have found.