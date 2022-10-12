Common wisdom for lithium based rechargeable batteries is in order to extend battery life you should charge to about 80% and discharge to about 40%. I've read a couple of articles recently that suggest that this common wisdom isn't completely correct.

Some people replace phones frequently, so the battery lifetime wouldn't be a big deal for them. Others hold onto a phone until it fails, for them it does matter.

AccuBattery (an Android app) has these articles which they say is based on hard research, and they give their sources / references:

Charging - research and methodology (link)

Re: Battery University article BU-808 (link)

To summarise, in case the articles are removed in future:

Not all the advice on the internet is based on facts / research

Charging has two phases, constant current and constant voltage. The later starts somewhere around 80% of charge is more damaging for the battery

For every 0.1V increase in battery end charge state the battery life is halved

Charging in less than one hour damages the battery

Charging to about 4.1V is best for the battery. Manufactures set their "100% charged" level at different voltages, which varies between 4.2V and 4.5V. My Pixel 4a hits 4.1V at about 79% charged. My wife's Samsung S22 hit it at about 85% charged.

Discharge depth doesn't affect battery longevity. You can let your battery get as low as you like and it won't damage it. I personally prefer to keep it above 20% but that's for practical reasons rather than longevity.

The articles provide references:

I've rarely charged my Pixel 4a battery above 80%. It's two years old and AccuBattery is reporting battery health is 95% - capacity is down from 3080mah to 2884mah, which is pretty good.

I'm interested in any other research based information people have found.