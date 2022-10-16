Hello,

I am just starting out to set up my workshop to do some wood working.

I have a brand new DeWalt DWE7491 table saw (2000W model), and I want to connect it to a Shop Vac to start with for dust collection. There are a number on the market that have Power Takeoff, and are designed for connecting power tools so the Vac starts when you turn the tool on, etc.

However the ones I have seen only have like 1000W - 1200W PTO output capability, and my saw is 2000W.

I do not know if the saw actually pulls 2000W, or if this is the peek, or if that is what the motor is rated for but the actual draw is much less. I have seen others use the shop vacs I am looking at, but on first looks the numbers dont add up.

One vac for example is: Karcher 30L WD6 Premium Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Instructions state 1000W max for connected tool)

Another is: Ozito 1200W 35L Wet And Dry Vacuum (Instructions say 1200W max for connected tool)

Another is: AEG 1500W 30L Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Instructions state 1000W max for connected tool)

Another is: Full Boar 40L 1200W L-Class Wet / Dry Vacuum With PTO (Instructions state 1200W max for connected tool).



Anyone have any thoughts?

I have seen plenty of people using a range of these to get started with, before they move to full on Shop Dust Collection options.



Thanks