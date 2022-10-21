Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhat is this insect / how to get rid of them off outside of house
timmmay

18789 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#301998 21-Oct-2022 09:05
Send private message quote this post

These insects have started sitting on the outside of our house, possibly because it's fairly warm. Does anyone know what they are?

 

Flyspray kills them, and ripcord seems to help deter them, but any other ideas how to deter them long term?

 

 

 

Create new topic
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2664 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2985736 21-Oct-2022 09:13
Send private message quote this post

Mental note to self: do not open geekzone insect threads on a big screen.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
blackjack17
1540 posts

Uber Geek


  #2985749 21-Oct-2022 09:43
Send private message quote this post

Male mosquito?

 

Does it have a proboscis facing down in that photo? 

 

What size is it?

 

Best way to deter them is air flow, they don't like moving air.

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

linw
2534 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2985750 21-Oct-2022 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Just noticed the image top right corner clickable icon. Try it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 