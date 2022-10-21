These insects have started sitting on the outside of our house, possibly because it's fairly warm. Does anyone know what they are?
Flyspray kills them, and ripcord seems to help deter them, but any other ideas how to deter them long term?
Mental note to self: do not open geekzone insect threads on a big screen.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Male mosquito?
Does it have a proboscis facing down in that photo?
What size is it?
Best way to deter them is air flow, they don't like moving air.
Just noticed the image top right corner clickable icon. Try it.