I'm looking to start kitting out my "workshop" (fancy term for the space in my garage where I will store a few basic tools for some simple DIY around the property), and I want to make sure I start off right with a good base platform for cordless power tools. I've made short-term decisions in the past, but I have an opportunity to start again on the right foot.
My needs are fairly modest - some simple DIY stuff like screwing in screws, drilling holes, and maybe assembling furniture. But I would also like the ability to expand to include other tools as my interest/skills/abilities develop.
From what I can gather, 18V brushless is a must. But it's a bit baffling looking round Mitre10 and Bunnings at the brands, and the subtle variations between tools - including whether they are brushless or not. So, firstly, I'm looking for a recommendation on a brand/platform to invest in. Good balance between performance/reliability/price, and selection of compatible skins. But I also have some questions arising from my perusal:
1. What is an impact driver, and why would I use one of those over a drill/driver (which I'm assuming is just a drill that can be used with screwdriver bits). I have a Jobmate impact driver (I think) and it's sometimes a bit too powerful for simple screw work. Would a drill/driver be sufficient for most things?
2. Is a hammer drill only really needed for masonry work?
The brands I've been inclined to consider so far (based on recommendation from my sister's partner, who has recently undertaken a similar exercise) are Makita and Stanley Fatmax. But I also think the Ryobi One+ range at Bunnings is quite good at striking the balance between price and reliability, with a broad selection of skins.
Also, if you have recommendations, can you point to a specific model that is brushless? Or should I just assume that if it doesn't actually say "brushless" that it's not brushless?