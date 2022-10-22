Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIY18V brushless power tools - recommended platform/brand
Lizard1977

1749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#302012 22-Oct-2022 20:12
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking to start kitting out my "workshop" (fancy term for the space in my garage where I will store a few basic tools for some simple DIY around the property), and I want to make sure I start off right with a good base platform for cordless power tools.  I've made short-term decisions in the past, but I have an opportunity to start again on the right foot.

 

My needs are fairly modest - some simple DIY stuff like screwing in screws, drilling holes, and maybe assembling furniture.  But I would also like the ability to expand to include other tools as my interest/skills/abilities develop.

 

From what I can gather, 18V brushless is a must.  But it's a bit baffling looking round Mitre10 and Bunnings at the brands, and the subtle variations between tools - including whether they are brushless or not.  So, firstly, I'm looking for a recommendation on a brand/platform to invest in.  Good balance between performance/reliability/price, and selection of compatible skins.  But I also have some questions arising from my perusal:

 

1. What is an impact driver, and why would I use one of those over a drill/driver (which I'm assuming is just a drill that can be used with screwdriver bits).  I have a Jobmate impact driver (I think) and it's sometimes a bit too powerful for simple screw work.  Would a drill/driver be sufficient for most things?

 

2. Is a hammer drill only really needed for masonry work?

 

 

 

The brands I've been inclined to consider so far (based on recommendation from my sister's partner, who has recently undertaken a similar exercise) are Makita and Stanley Fatmax.  But I also think the Ryobi One+ range at Bunnings is quite good at striking the balance between price and reliability, with a broad selection of skins.

 

 

 

Also, if you have recommendations, can you point to a specific model that is brushless?  Or should I just assume that if it doesn't actually say "brushless" that it's not brushless?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Inphinity
2714 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2986352 22-Oct-2022 21:12
Send private message quote this post

We've been using the Ryobi One+ series for a number of years. They've overall been very good. To be honest, we originally picked them because most of the other brands at the time didn't have the mix of both DIY & garden tools that we wanted, or were incredibly expensive. They were a good balance between cost, and quality, with a broad range of availability. Plus, they offer what I think is still the longest warranty, which is 6 years on most of the skins (4 years standard + 2 years extra if you register the purchase within 30 days or something), and 3 years on batteries & chargers. The one time we've had a fault, it was just swapped for a whole new unit under warranty on the spot.

 

Be aware there are a mix of brushless and non-brushless options, the brushless ones are clearly branded as such, so any that aren't are non-brushless.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
915 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986353 22-Oct-2022 21:13
Send private message quote this post

This explains the drill vs. impact driver difference quite well. I wish I'd got an impact driver a couple of years ago when rescrewing the roof.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZ-G-bD8zvE&ab_channel=LRN2DIY

 

It sounds like the Ryobi One+ range would be a decent choice - you're not using it to tradie levels (all day, every day) and the range of stuff available is eye-watering. I've been using these, and they feel more solid than the Ozitos and Jobmates of this world, but still at a non-professional price.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

tigercorp
660 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2986358 22-Oct-2022 21:30
Send private message quote this post

Impact drivers are made specifically for screwing, they're more powerful and ergonomically better for screwing than a drill driver. You can get used to an impact driver really quickly, a dozen screws in quick succession will give you a good feel for the tool.

 

I recommend having both and impact and drill driver. I drill pilot holes for pretty much everything now and it's much easier having a dedicated tool with a drill bit and a dedicated tool with a screw bit, rather than swapping the bits all the time.

 

 

 

A hammer function on a drill driver just lets you drill into masonry or concrete faster than just using the drill setting. So not much use for it other than drilling into masonry/concrete/brick.

 

 

 

As someone who's on multiple battery platforms (Ozito, AEG, Makita 18v and 40v, and Ego for garden power tools) I'd probably recommend Ryobi due to their cost, the range of tools, and the fact that the One+ (diy range) batteries can also be used with their HP (apparently trade quality) range.

 

If money's no object then I'd definitely recommend Makita. If I'd known how addicted I was eventually going to be to diy and woodworking when I first started, then I would have started with Makita.

 

 

 

 



dt

dt
1117 posts

Uber Geek


  #2986361 22-Oct-2022 21:46
Send private message quote this post

I got caught up in the dewalt platform, cannot fault the performance of their tools for DIY work 

k1w1k1d
1037 posts

Uber Geek


  #2986367 22-Oct-2022 22:47
Send private message quote this post

I have an Ozito 18V drill, impact driver, nail and staple gun, grass trimmer, blower, and grass trimmer/shear. None are brushless. Very happy with all of them and I would happily recommend them for DIY use.

 

I would also recommend the Milwaukee Shockwave hex shank drills. They lock into the impact driver chuck, and also easier to use in a normal drill chuck. No fear of spinning in the chuck.

 

  Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE RED HELIX Drill Bit Set Titanium 19pc (thetoolshed.co.nz)

 

 

mattwnz
18894 posts

Uber Geek


  #2986427 23-Oct-2022 00:02
Send private message quote this post

Some of the brands occasionally have some really good deals from time to time. We got Dewalt recently and their 18v system for drill and impact driver. The impact driver is very useful for things like fencing and decking, you won't want to use a hammer again. So far no problems and feels like good sold quality. Makita is supposed to be a top brand but not seen and good deals on them.  Also got an older Hitachi drill and jigsaw which are professional grade,  with batteries, but the newer models don't take the older batteries. The Hitachi we got was apparently  however not brushless, but was still very durable and still works after over 10 years. But things can get out of date quickly. 

Scott3
3020 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986429 23-Oct-2022 00:51
Send private message quote this post

The great news is that there is a dissing array of battery tools available today, all of which pack impressive performance compared to tools of a couple of decades ago. You are highly likely to be happy with whatever tool you get.

 

On Brushless, it's not a must, but it is an advantage. Brushed DC motors are cheap and highly reliable, However, they are less efficient (meaning less run time on the same battery, and potentially less peak power if maxing the battery out), and the brushes do wear, requiring replacement when they wear out (but for DIY this is likely 20+ years). Brushless motors use power electronics so they don't need brushes. They are more complex and cost more, but are more efficient and don't spark. Historically high end power tools had brushed motors, but these days, it is only the cheaper models in the brand lineup. If you are paying decent money I would target brush-less. These day's being brushless is such a selling point basically every brush-less power tool will be marked as such.

 

On impact driver's, they are specifically for driving larger screw's into the likes of wood. They provide much more torque than a drill, and they have less reaction torque, and are less prone to having the tip jump out of the screw, so are way easier to use for something like building a deck. They are unsuitable for anything delicate, unlike drills they do not have adjustable clutches. Also they are loud. Use hearing protection.

 

On Hammer drills. Yes, they are for the occasional drilling of concrete, stone & Masonry. If you are doing more than occasional, or want do more than drill holes (i.e. use a power chisel), you will want a rotary hammer (sds).

 

 

 

On Brands, the market place is really busy, and many companies have many different brands.

 

Text, Line, Font, Parallel, Technology, Screenshot, Media, Computer icon, Icon, Graphics,

 

 

 

Then sometimes each brand has multiple voltage configurations (10.8v12v, 18v/20v, 36/40v), and mutiple products of each type within a voltage range (i.e. makita has 19 drill options in their 18v range). Non hammer, hammer, angle, and a variety of torque ratings.

 

Brands like makita handle everything from basic DIY to Pro level with the same brand, where as the likes of TTI has Milwaukee as it's flagship, AEG for mid-range, and Ryobi focuses at DIY.

 

Many brands have amazing deals on the kind of packs people enter the ecosystem. As an example the dewalt DCK2050E2T-XE kit at miter 10 is listed at $544. Drill, impact driver, charger, case & 3 power stack batteries (one of which by redemption deal). Buying those batteries alone at miter 10 would cost $534. (or for a cheaper dewalt example you can get a brush-less drill, brush-less impact driver and 5Ah battery & charger for $328 at Bunnings). It is these types of kits that often go on sale at black friday etc too.

 

If you are just looking at a drill & impact driver, you almost might as well go with one of the higher-end brands once it comes on special.

 

Of course part of their game is to get you locked into the eco-system, so when if say you were looking for say a hedge trimmer, If you are in the dewalt eco-system like me, their (brushed) hedge trimmer is about $285 / $330 (for the bunnings / miter 10 versions, latter has a slightly bigger blade gap and comes with a battery by redemption at the moment), for comparison a brushed Ryobi hedge trimmer is $199, and their HP brushless one is $249, and the Stanly fatmax version (which I suspect has the same guts as the dewalt) is $199.

 

Must say as a dewalt owner I do look a bit lonely at the pricing of some stanly fatmax tools that look to have had cosmetic only changes. Absolute would pay $119 for the fatmax blower (if only Stanley black and Decker hadn't deliberately made the batteries incomparable), but can't justify paying dewalt $205 for the same thing.

 

The decision you make now is a fairly big one, it is nice to limit the number of battery systems you run.

 

 

 

Personally, I run Dewalt tools. Brought in at a black friday deal (drill, driver, charger & flexvolt battery for $330 or something like that) a couple of year's back. Have brought a number of tools since. A couple from the USA via ebay, a couple of tools and batteries from trademe / facebook marketplace, as the prices of skins in the hardware store are a bit steep for me. (People part out those massive kits, or want to flick on their redemption batteries so there are deals to be had. Generally pretty happy. Do regret getting the little atomic recip saw. Gets the job done, but I always wish I got a bigger one.

 

My favorite tool is the 12v (non hammer) brushless drill. Not sold in NZ, but I brought it via ebay for fairly cheap, and got a 3Ah batter off facebook marketplace. Everything else I have is 18v, but the 12v drill is so compact and lightweight, and still packs enough of a punch I used it over the 18v one most of the time. (I wanted two as i often drill then countersink and didn't want to swap bits). I use this drill as my screwdriver for stuff to delicate for the impact driver.

 

 

 

In terms of brand's.

 

Makita I would say is the most common in NZ. Has skins ranging from cheap to pro level. And aliexpress tools tend to use their battery format if you fancy a cheap compatible tool.

 

Ryboi has a massive range, and is well loved (but I don't like the old stalk style batteries).

 

Dewalt is the stuff I have. Great if a little pricey.

 

AEG - probiably a similar standard to dewalt.

 

Milwaukee is probiably the best there is at the moment, but quite expensive in NZ. (Their 12v line up looks especially nice)

 

Hitachi would be close to Milwaukee. Also expensive.

 

Stanley fatmax (sold as a craftsman in the USA) - like a cheaper dewalt.

 

 

 

And of course the very cheap entry brands

 

Black & Decker

 

Ozito

 

Nordic https://www.topmaq.co.nz/nordic

 

Bosch Blue

 

Obviously at a lower level than dewalt stuff, but so much cheaper. have the ozito 12v drills at playcenter. They are compact lightweight, and frankly powerful enough for most DIY stuff. (especially if you have a corded drill to pull out for the occasional time you need hammer function, or to turn a big hole saw)

 

 

 

 

 

Consider what tools you are likely to end up with ultimately. I would consider an oscillating tool & bright work light (1000lm+) especially useful.

 

Also, consider if you are going to get any outdoor power equipment (and if so if you are going to go for a different battery platform, which is not a bad call as a single 18v battery is a bit weak for the likes of a lawnmower of leaf-blower), and what tools you are going to have in corded versions. If you are going to get a corded circular saw & angle grinder, your battery needs will be a heap less than if you want to run those tools on batteries. (corded tools are cheap and powerful, compared to cordless)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



jm3

jm3
42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2986430 23-Oct-2022 05:28
Send private message quote this post

I thought bosch blue was a high end brand they seem to have an extensive range of 18v and 12v. Bosch green being the diy versions.

nic.wise
259 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2986433 23-Oct-2022 07:51
Send private message quote this post

Another vote for ryobi one plus. I have a load of their stuff - line trimmer, drill, circular saw, chainsaw, sander, jigsaw. On my 3rd drill but that’s over 8 years. I went brushless, tho without any research.

 

and the two batteries I got on day 1 are still good and work in all the new / current stuff. AFAIK you can’t say that for most other brands who change the battery layout every year. Can even still get original parts for the line trimmer (8 years old). 

 

no complaints at all. Except I have to go to Bunnings which is a long trip for me (only placemakers on Waiheke and they are next to useless).  It it doesn’t happen that often. 




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

Technofreak
5656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2986730 23-Oct-2022 11:58
Send private message quote this post

@Scott3 I think you mean Bosch Green which is the handyman line. Bosch Blue is the trade or industrial line. Quite a marked difference between the two. 

 

 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Twincamr2
36 posts

Geek


  #2986897 23-Oct-2022 13:41
Send private message quote this post

I switched from Ozito to a basic AEG kit and the difference was stark. The AEG is just so nice to use - much more power, longer lasting batteries, and simply feels better weighted and more robust.
The first time I used an impact driver was a revelation! Makes it so much easier to drive (and remove) screws, stubborn or otherwise.
It was a no-brainer at the time, but I think AEG have gone up in price since I purchased though. Mine is a brushed kit, but brushless is probably worth the premium.

Edit: I have some Stanley Fatmax tools as well and they're pretty good. Not up to AEG level though.

Technofreak
5656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2986906 23-Oct-2022 14:26
Send private message quote this post

Twincamr2: I switched from Ozito to a basic AEG kit and the difference was stark. The AEG is just so nice to use - much more power, longer lasting batteries, and simply feels better weighted and more robust.
The first time I used an impact driver was a revelation! Makes it so much easier to drive (and remove) screws, stubborn or otherwise.
It was a no-brainer at the time, but I think AEG have gone up in price since I purchased though. Mine is a brushed kit, but brushless is probably worth the premium.

Edit: I have some Stanley Fatmax tools as well and they're pretty good. Not up to AEG level though.

 

Very often IMO the difference is in the ergonomics and thought that goes into the design. This design input costs money. This can make a big difference in the usability of the device and the extra dollars is usually money well spent. Unless I'm buying to use as a one off where the device is going to be abused and likely toast at the end of the project it's being bought for I'd rather spend the extra for the better design/ergonomics, which also usually means quality parts.  




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Scott3
3020 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986919 23-Oct-2022 15:37
Send private message quote this post

On my prior comment Hitachi, This stuff is now sold as HiKOKI

Technofreak:

 

@Scott3 I think you mean Bosch Green which is the handyman line. Bosch Blue is the trade or industrial line. Quite a marked difference between the two. 

 

 

Yeah, I mixed up blue and green

neb

neb
7035 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986954 23-Oct-2022 18:40
Send private message quote this post

Scott3:

Brushless motors use power electronics so they don't need brushes. They are more complex and cost more, but are more efficient and don't spark.

 

 

The latter is particularly useful when the equipment it's running is something like a sander that sucks the fine dispersed-in-air dust through the motor section before blowing it out into a collecting hose, with sparking brushes you've got a constant crackle of igniting dust under your hands.

angski
27 posts

Geek


  #2986986 23-Oct-2022 20:32
Send private message quote this post

Almost every power tool manufacturer sing the same song
a. they one battery that can do everything
b. they have a wide range of tools
c. they have the latest technology

But, the thing you need to find out are 
a. what is your frequency of usage? Each time you use it, what is the estimated duration?
b. what are the tools that you will use 90% of the time. Do you drill, cut or sand? 
c. Is weight a concern for you when carrying the powertools
d. are you bias towards a certain brand?
d. What is your budget?

Battery
Almost every tool provider crows that they have 5Ah, 6Ah, 7Ah and 8Ah batteries. The bigger the batteries, the heavier the overall tool. Do you really want to carry 8Ah battery, climb up 2m up and drill a couple of holes, or would a 4Ah (which could be half the weight). Dewalt knew about this and recently, they came out with a lighter battery pack using mobile phone type batteries. 

What if you have all Dewalt tools and there is one Makita tool that you really like?
No problem, There is Dewalt to Makita battery adaptor and vice versa. 

 

My 2c
a. Never buy a tool for just in case you might need it
b. Buy one with a higher torque drill, you will need it for the final push
c. if you ever sand, make sure you attached the sander to vacuum cleaner and wear a mask. 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 