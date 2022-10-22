The great news is that there is a dissing array of battery tools available today, all of which pack impressive performance compared to tools of a couple of decades ago. You are highly likely to be happy with whatever tool you get.

On Brushless, it's not a must, but it is an advantage. Brushed DC motors are cheap and highly reliable, However, they are less efficient (meaning less run time on the same battery, and potentially less peak power if maxing the battery out), and the brushes do wear, requiring replacement when they wear out (but for DIY this is likely 20+ years). Brushless motors use power electronics so they don't need brushes. They are more complex and cost more, but are more efficient and don't spark. Historically high end power tools had brushed motors, but these days, it is only the cheaper models in the brand lineup. If you are paying decent money I would target brush-less. These day's being brushless is such a selling point basically every brush-less power tool will be marked as such.

On impact driver's, they are specifically for driving larger screw's into the likes of wood. They provide much more torque than a drill, and they have less reaction torque, and are less prone to having the tip jump out of the screw, so are way easier to use for something like building a deck. They are unsuitable for anything delicate, unlike drills they do not have adjustable clutches. Also they are loud. Use hearing protection.

On Hammer drills. Yes, they are for the occasional drilling of concrete, stone & Masonry. If you are doing more than occasional, or want do more than drill holes (i.e. use a power chisel), you will want a rotary hammer (sds).

On Brands, the market place is really busy, and many companies have many different brands.

Then sometimes each brand has multiple voltage configurations (10.8v12v, 18v/20v, 36/40v), and mutiple products of each type within a voltage range (i.e. makita has 19 drill options in their 18v range). Non hammer, hammer, angle, and a variety of torque ratings.

Brands like makita handle everything from basic DIY to Pro level with the same brand, where as the likes of TTI has Milwaukee as it's flagship, AEG for mid-range, and Ryobi focuses at DIY.

Many brands have amazing deals on the kind of packs people enter the ecosystem. As an example the dewalt DCK2050E2T-XE kit at miter 10 is listed at $544. Drill, impact driver, charger, case & 3 power stack batteries (one of which by redemption deal). Buying those batteries alone at miter 10 would cost $534. (or for a cheaper dewalt example you can get a brush-less drill, brush-less impact driver and 5Ah battery & charger for $328 at Bunnings). It is these types of kits that often go on sale at black friday etc too.

If you are just looking at a drill & impact driver, you almost might as well go with one of the higher-end brands once it comes on special.

Of course part of their game is to get you locked into the eco-system, so when if say you were looking for say a hedge trimmer, If you are in the dewalt eco-system like me, their (brushed) hedge trimmer is about $285 / $330 (for the bunnings / miter 10 versions, latter has a slightly bigger blade gap and comes with a battery by redemption at the moment), for comparison a brushed Ryobi hedge trimmer is $199, and their HP brushless one is $249, and the Stanly fatmax version (which I suspect has the same guts as the dewalt) is $199.

Must say as a dewalt owner I do look a bit lonely at the pricing of some stanly fatmax tools that look to have had cosmetic only changes. Absolute would pay $119 for the fatmax blower (if only Stanley black and Decker hadn't deliberately made the batteries incomparable), but can't justify paying dewalt $205 for the same thing.

The decision you make now is a fairly big one, it is nice to limit the number of battery systems you run.

Personally, I run Dewalt tools. Brought in at a black friday deal (drill, driver, charger & flexvolt battery for $330 or something like that) a couple of year's back. Have brought a number of tools since. A couple from the USA via ebay, a couple of tools and batteries from trademe / facebook marketplace, as the prices of skins in the hardware store are a bit steep for me. (People part out those massive kits, or want to flick on their redemption batteries so there are deals to be had. Generally pretty happy. Do regret getting the little atomic recip saw. Gets the job done, but I always wish I got a bigger one.

My favorite tool is the 12v (non hammer) brushless drill. Not sold in NZ, but I brought it via ebay for fairly cheap, and got a 3Ah batter off facebook marketplace. Everything else I have is 18v, but the 12v drill is so compact and lightweight, and still packs enough of a punch I used it over the 18v one most of the time. (I wanted two as i often drill then countersink and didn't want to swap bits). I use this drill as my screwdriver for stuff to delicate for the impact driver.

In terms of brand's.

Makita I would say is the most common in NZ. Has skins ranging from cheap to pro level. And aliexpress tools tend to use their battery format if you fancy a cheap compatible tool.

Ryboi has a massive range, and is well loved (but I don't like the old stalk style batteries).

Dewalt is the stuff I have. Great if a little pricey.

AEG - probiably a similar standard to dewalt.

Milwaukee is probiably the best there is at the moment, but quite expensive in NZ. (Their 12v line up looks especially nice)

Hitachi would be close to Milwaukee. Also expensive.

Stanley fatmax (sold as a craftsman in the USA) - like a cheaper dewalt.

And of course the very cheap entry brands

Black & Decker

Ozito

Nordic https://www.topmaq.co.nz/nordic

Bosch Blue

Obviously at a lower level than dewalt stuff, but so much cheaper. have the ozito 12v drills at playcenter. They are compact lightweight, and frankly powerful enough for most DIY stuff. (especially if you have a corded drill to pull out for the occasional time you need hammer function, or to turn a big hole saw)

Consider what tools you are likely to end up with ultimately. I would consider an oscillating tool & bright work light (1000lm+) especially useful.

Also, consider if you are going to get any outdoor power equipment (and if so if you are going to go for a different battery platform, which is not a bad call as a single 18v battery is a bit weak for the likes of a lawnmower of leaf-blower), and what tools you are going to have in corded versions. If you are going to get a corded circular saw & angle grinder, your battery needs will be a heap less than if you want to run those tools on batteries. (corded tools are cheap and powerful, compared to cordless)