gregmcc: Generally 2 phase should be 120deg, there is also in NZ 180deg 2 phase that would be 460V phase to phase, but very uncommon. I can't say I've seen a 2 phase supply, usually either 1 phase or 3 phase, no real reason to supply 2 phase. You may want to investigate a bit further your actual requirements, maybe some pictures of your meter board and distribution board should throw light on exactly what you have.....

gregmcc: keep in mind that while solar extra low voltage isn't prescribed electrical work, as soon as an inverter is in the system above extra low voltage (>50VAC or >100VDC) it becomes prescribed electrical work, and the whole solar install becomes high risk that needs inspection. (this includes the extra low voltage solar panels).

I will not be doing any electrical work. The Solar PV installer who is an electrician will be doing the work. The setup of the monitoring device is way above an electrician's expertise as it's more IT professional focused but needs to be connected to the mains power.

We do have 2 phase at home. There are quite a few homes in NZ that have 2 phase. Our meter is 3 phase but the number of core's run into the meter are 2 phase. I have counted them myself and the sparky that did the wiring for home build 2 years also confirmed and so did their quote for work. 2 phase current only has the 11kW induction hob connected to it which is why it was run. I did wanted 3 phase but I was talked out of it. I wish I had not listened to the sparky and just asked him to run 3 phase.