My parents have one and they find it good because of the height. Been using for a few years. I do wonder about long term durability though as they appear to have a painted metal frame.
I built something vaguely similar, but low ish to the ground, and no cover as they go in my greenhouse. More like an earthbox. You might be able to do something similar but on legs, the Vegebox are fairly expensive.
We live by the beach and have plenty of salt spray here when it is windy. The pod seem to have survived it well the last 5 years.
The covering though hasn't fared as well. We had to buy a new top because the plastic joints in the top didn't seem to handle UV very well over time.
Have also experienced problems with keeping the top cover on when it is very windy. Which is why it is off the pod at the moment. There are only fairly flimsy plastic clips (you can see them on the sides) which hold onto the tubes that are around the base of the top cover.
There really should be a better way to fasten the top, and you will face problems with that - especially if you are in a windy area.
Is that corrosion on the steel legs?
I think my parent use bungy cords to keep the top down, as I recall they had a problem with it blowing the top off.
The main advantage is the working height, as older people can find it more difficult top bend down, and it is almost like working at table height. It does create a but of a dead area underneath that weeds can grown. Good place to grow ferns..