Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAny VegePod owners here
MikeB4

17335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#302062 25-Oct-2022 17:54
Send private message quote this post

We are considering buying a couple of VegePods. They are at the right height for me to deal with. Any owners here that give some feedback and or advice?

Create new topic
mattwnz
18899 posts

Uber Geek


  #2987976 25-Oct-2022 17:57
Send private message quote this post

My parents have one and they find it good because of the height. Been using for a few years. I do wonder about long term durability though as they appear to have a painted metal frame.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
timmmay
18794 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2988087 25-Oct-2022 19:47
Send private message quote this post

I built something vaguely similar, but low ish to the ground, and no cover as they go in my greenhouse. More like an earthbox. You might be able to do something similar but on legs, the Vegebox are fairly expensive.

mailmarshall
277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2988092 25-Oct-2022 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi we got a Vegepod last year. Its the medium sized one and we got legs with wheels.

General comments:
I found the assembly instructions unclear and the plasticy clips a bit annoying. Also the cover was difficult as instructions were unclear. Anyway got there and setup as the website video suggested.

We grew lettuce, peas , chilli, basil and coriander , anything requiring lots of space is not going to work well (tried brocolli and failed badly).

Height and width wise no issues.

You have to keep an eye on moths as they love the shade and cover. We dont use chemicals and the natural insect repelant (pyrithrium) just doesnt seem to impact tte moths.

Overall I do like it but its pricey for what it is.



jarledb
Webhead
2919 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2988110 25-Oct-2022 22:35
Send private message quote this post

We live by the beach and have plenty of salt spray here when it is windy. The pod seem to have survived it well the last 5 years.

 

 

The covering though hasn't fared as well. We had to buy a new top because the plastic joints in the top didn't seem to handle UV very well over time.

 

Have also experienced problems with keeping the top cover on when it is very windy. Which is why it is off the pod at the moment. There are only fairly flimsy plastic clips (you can see them on the sides) which hold onto the tubes that are around the base of the top cover.

 

There really should be a better way to fasten the top, and you will face problems with that - especially if you are in a windy area.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | https://keybase.io/jarledb - Referral Links: Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

mattwnz
18899 posts

Uber Geek


  #2988112 25-Oct-2022 22:50
Send private message quote this post

Is that corrosion on the steel legs?

 

 

 

I think my parent use bungy cords to keep the top down, as I recall they had a problem with it blowing the top off.

 

 

 

The main advantage is the working height, as older people can find it more difficult top bend down, and it is almost like working at table height. It does create a but of a dead area underneath that weeds can grown. Good place to grow ferns..

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 