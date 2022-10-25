We live by the beach and have plenty of salt spray here when it is windy. The pod seem to have survived it well the last 5 years.

The covering though hasn't fared as well. We had to buy a new top because the plastic joints in the top didn't seem to handle UV very well over time.

Have also experienced problems with keeping the top cover on when it is very windy. Which is why it is off the pod at the moment. There are only fairly flimsy plastic clips (you can see them on the sides) which hold onto the tubes that are around the base of the top cover.

There really should be a better way to fasten the top, and you will face problems with that - especially if you are in a windy area.