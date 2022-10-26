A couple of years ago we got a Haier Flexis split system installed in our minor unit and I was really impressed by it. It heats and cools well, it's relatively quiet, the remote is well designed and easy to use and we've never had any issues.



At the same time we got two Panasonics installed in our own home, and while they also haven't had anything wrong with them, I have been left unimpressed. They are quite noisy except on the Quiet setting (which blows almost no air), the remote is average, but not as clear or easy to use as the Haier, and performance is generally underwhelming, even though they were properly spec'ed for the space.



So naturally now that it's time to get heat pumps installed at the business we've purchased, I've got a couple of quotes. One company installs Daikin and Panasonic but is pricier for the same products, the other company (the same one that did the job for us last time, and we were very happy with their professionalism) installs Panasonic and Haier.



Both seem to be pushing the Panasonics, which makes me think they get a higher kickback/margin with them.



So my question: Given my experience, sample size 1, I actually want to go with the Haier. Does anyone else have experience, good or bad, with them? Specifically as it relates to the Flexis model or Haier's support/servicing?