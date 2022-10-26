Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pih

pih

#302070 26-Oct-2022 16:38
A couple of years ago we got a Haier Flexis split system installed in our minor unit and I was really impressed by it. It heats and cools well, it's relatively quiet, the remote is well designed and easy to use and we've never had any issues.

At the same time we got two Panasonics installed in our own home, and while they also haven't had anything wrong with them, I have been left unimpressed. They are quite noisy except on the Quiet setting (which blows almost no air), the remote is average, but not as clear or easy to use as the Haier, and performance is generally underwhelming, even though they were properly spec'ed for the space.

So naturally now that it's time to get heat pumps installed at the business we've purchased, I've got a couple of quotes. One company installs Daikin and Panasonic but is pricier for the same products, the other company (the same one that did the job for us last time, and we were very happy with their professionalism) installs Panasonic and Haier.

Both seem to be pushing the Panasonics, which makes me think they get a higher kickback/margin with them.

So my question: Given my experience, sample size 1, I actually want to go with the Haier. Does anyone else have experience, good or bad, with them? Specifically as it relates to the Flexis model or Haier's support/servicing?

johno1234
  #2988349 26-Oct-2022 17:09
Have a Haier Flexis 5.7kw high wall unit in the lounge and very satisfied with it. It’s a large room and it heats it up in a few minutes. Built in wifi so can also control it and monitor room temperature when away too.

Would buy again. However I am biased as I have a business relationship with Fisher & Paykel who distribute Haier in NZ.

CokemonZ
  #2988350 26-Oct-2022 17:12
I have Daikin and Fujitsu. 

 

Daikin 100x over the Fuj.

 

 

 

Edit: That being said our Daikin is ~8 years newer than the Fuj units so......yeah.

pih

pih

  #2988351 26-Oct-2022 17:18
Thanks, yeah Daikin might have been a second choice but only if I got another quote first. Fujitsu was never in the running.



tweake
  #2988362 26-Oct-2022 18:16
there can be huge differences due to sizing and installation. also how its used for the type and size space it is. don't get to caught up on brands.

 

i would have a look at why your panasonics are underwhelming, otherwise you may end up making the same mistake again.

