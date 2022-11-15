I need some exterior paint work done on our house, and after serval DIY attempts have realised it's time to get a professional in.

I'm intending to get 3-4 quotes for the work and have put a post on Builderscrack. But am curious what other tips and tricks are out there to make sure I'm not engaging a cowboy? Builderscrack seems to have reviews etc. which I've used to filter out a few contractors that look to have workmanship issues.

I'm aware of Master Painters NZ, but so far nobody who has reached out through Builderscrack seems to be a member. Should I see this as a red flag? I also understand demand is high for trades in general at the moment, and a few local painters I've reached out to can't even quote till the new year.