Tips and tricks for engaging a tradesperson (painter)?
PANiCnz

#302332 15-Nov-2022 13:25
I need some exterior paint work done on our house, and after serval DIY attempts have realised it's time to get a professional in. 

 

I'm intending to get 3-4 quotes for the work and have put a post on Builderscrack. But am curious what other tips and tricks are out there to make sure I'm not engaging a cowboy? Builderscrack seems to have reviews etc. which I've used to filter out a few contractors that look to have workmanship issues. 

 

I'm aware of Master Painters NZ, but so far nobody who has reached out through Builderscrack seems to be a member. Should I see this as a red flag? I also understand demand is high for trades in general at the moment, and a few local painters I've reached out to can't even quote till the new year. 

timmmay
  #2996658 15-Nov-2022 13:59
Yep, reviews. Remember quotes take time to prepare, so always getting 3 or 4 quotes means 2-3 firms have wasted their time and increase their costs to cover it. I tend to get one or two quotes, then only get more if I think it's too expensive or not the right people.

PolicyGuy
  #2996679 15-Nov-2022 15:07
Ask at your work, sports club, bar, church, gym, wherever you hang out, also your kids' schools/sports
"I'm looking for a house painter, anybody got any recommendations or 'never, ever use this guy' call-outs?"

 

If you've lived in the area for more than a few years, there should be some familiar names - the fact that they're still in business may be an indication that they're at least moderately competent.

 

 

 

Good luck!

mattwnz
  #2996683 15-Nov-2022 15:19
Would be interested to know the hourly rate. I know someone in a retirement unit read weird about 80 flats an hour plus paint. Then there is often scaf needed for external jobs

