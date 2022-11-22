Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ducted Heatpump help
Klysznz

#302428 22-Nov-2022 17:22
I've received two very different consultations and quotes for a ducted heatpump system, and keen for some advice. 

 

Background: 

 

1930 Bungalow in Auckland. House is North facing so eastside of house with bedrooms get morning sun. We have an existing highwall Heat pump in Master Bedroom, and an older (but working) HRV system. Ceiling, wall and underfloor insulation, but single glazed. 

 

Previous owners used unflued Gas heaters during winter, which I'm not keen on using. This winter we used electric heaters, and only heated select rooms took forever and cost a lot to heat the kitchen. 

 

 

Quote 1. 

 

  • 12.5Khw Ducted system (Daikin)
  • Retain Heatpump in Bedroom & HRV system (including the master bedroom would push us up to a 14Khw system)
  • Recommended no Zone (Not worth extra cost)

Quote 2. 

 

  • 16khw ducted system (Fujistsu) - consultant said I need 20Khw but with zoning 16khw should be enough
  • Fujitsu AnyWair Ducted Temperature Zone Control System
  • Fresh Air Duct + Positive Pressure Ventilation Integration
  • Will replace the heatpump in the bedroom and HRV system
  • Potentially would re-use HRV vent holes. 

Really confused as the recommendations from the installers was completely different in term of total unit power and advice on Zoning. 

 

Keen for thoughts/Advice

mentalinc
  #2999925 22-Nov-2022 17:27
There is a thread here on this topic, you're also only going to have opinions 3-5 added to the list.

 

You can work out the sizing yourself with online NZ calculators.

 

Zoning helps when you want rooms to be different temperatures.

 

E.g. living we had at 22 or so in winter, but bedrooms were closer to 17-18 so having two systems helped there.




