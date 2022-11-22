I've received two very different consultations and quotes for a ducted heatpump system, and keen for some advice.

Background:

1930 Bungalow in Auckland. House is North facing so eastside of house with bedrooms get morning sun. We have an existing highwall Heat pump in Master Bedroom, and an older (but working) HRV system. Ceiling, wall and underfloor insulation, but single glazed.

Previous owners used unflued Gas heaters during winter, which I'm not keen on using. This winter we used electric heaters, and only heated select rooms took forever and cost a lot to heat the kitchen.

Quote 1.

12.5Khw Ducted system (Daikin)

Retain Heatpump in Bedroom & HRV system (including the master bedroom would push us up to a 14Khw system)

Recommended no Zone (Not worth extra cost)

Quote 2.

16khw ducted system (Fujistsu) - consultant said I need 20Khw but with zoning 16khw should be enough

Fujitsu AnyWair Ducted Temperature Zone Control System

Fresh Air Duct + Positive Pressure Ventilation Integration

Will replace the heatpump in the bedroom and HRV system

Potentially would re-use HRV vent holes.

Really confused as the recommendations from the installers was completely different in term of total unit power and advice on Zoning.

Keen for thoughts/Advice