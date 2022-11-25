Sounds like you are after a travel adaptor for an appliance from a foreign country? If so, the voltage rating or a photo of the electrical data plate would also help. Reason being is that some appliances need more than just a plug adaptor - some appliances also need voltage conversion. An example of this would be USA hair-drier/toaster/air-fryer/fan etc. They are strictly 110v and will not survive being feed with N.Z.'s 230v.

Also, doe the appliance have a removable cord (like a TV's cord is removable)? If so, a photo of the receptacle in the appliance helps because the most elegant solution can be a N.Z. version of the supply cord rather that a bulky adaptor.