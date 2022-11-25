Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IP 44 adaptor
#302464 25-Nov-2022 13:43
Hi

 

 

 

Bit of a electronics noob. Any local adaptors for taking an IP 44 plug to a standard NZ plug? Doens't have to be NZ based so failing that any options for overseas? I phoned jaycar and they couldn't help. 

 

Thanks for your help.

  #3001331 25-Nov-2022 14:01
Probably need a photo or diagram of what you are looking for.

  #3001332 25-Nov-2022 14:08
IP 44 is an ingress protection rating. Basically, meaning it is "Splash Proof".

Lots of plugs and fittings will have an IP 44 rating, so we really need some pictures of the plug you are talking about.

  #3001334 25-Nov-2022 14:16
This sounds like you're after a blue caravan to standard 240v 10a cable like this perhaps?

 

https://rvmega.co.nz/collections/230-volt-plugs-leads-and-more/products/240v-tent-lead-rcd-protected

 

If not, we totally need more information.




  #3001335 25-Nov-2022 14:19
Sounds like you are after a travel adaptor for an appliance from a foreign country? If so, the voltage rating or a photo of the electrical data plate would also help. Reason being is that some appliances need more than just a plug adaptor - some appliances also need voltage conversion. An example of this would be USA hair-drier/toaster/air-fryer/fan etc. They are strictly 110v and will not survive being feed with N.Z.'s 230v.

 

Also, doe the appliance have a removable cord (like a TV's cord is removable)? If so, a photo of the receptacle in the appliance helps because the most elegant solution can be a N.Z. version of the supply cord rather that a bulky adaptor. 

