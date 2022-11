Ordered a bidet online, but having trouble installing it. It comes with a tee pipe which goes onto the water supply, all good.

However, I can't get the connector of the pipe going to the toilet to tighten. It seems to be the right diameter as I can screw it on, but it's stuck after about 1 turn. Could the thread be different? Obviously it's leaking when I turn the tap back on. And, I don't want to use force to tighten either.

Any ideas?