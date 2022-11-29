Hello,

I am not doing this work myself, however looking for Information. It will be done by a Sparky.

Is an RCD Required on an Industrial 3 Phase (5 pin 32 Amp) Socket and Switch, when installed in a residential setting (garage) ? or is just an MCB OK?

All the rest of the house is protected by RCDs and MCB's, however this will be the only 3 Phase socket in the house.

It will be located right next to the switchboard, within about 1 meter, and I am just trying to establish if a 3 phase RCD is required, or if a MCB is OK?

The 3 phase socket/switch looks something like this.

I would hate to think what the cost of a 3 phase RCD is, but I will get one installed if required.

Thanks