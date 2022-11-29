Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is an RCD Required on Residential 3 Phase 'Industrial' Socket
#302521 29-Nov-2022 10:25
Hello,

 

I am not doing this work myself, however looking for Information. It will be done by a Sparky.

 

Is an RCD Required on an Industrial 3 Phase (5 pin 32 Amp) Socket and Switch, when installed in a residential setting (garage) ? or is just an MCB OK?

 

All the rest of the house is protected by RCDs and MCB's, however this will be the only 3 Phase socket in the house. 

 

It will be located right next to the switchboard, within about 1 meter, and I am just trying to establish if a 3 phase RCD is required, or if a MCB is OK?

 

The 3 phase socket/switch looks something like this.

 

 

I would hate to think what the cost of a 3 phase RCD is, but I will get one installed if required.

 

Thanks

 

 

In New Zealand Yes... unless you designate that it is for a stationary cooking appliance :)

 

In Australia No, because the rating of the socket exceeds 20A (far more sensible)

 

 




Matthew

