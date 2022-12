As the title says, we are getting a new kitchen (in January)

Most items have been decided, one of the things to decide is the fridge size. At present, we have 1800mm H x 777mm W max to work with.

Looking at the specs of what is on sale at present (around the 400L~ sizing), there doesn't seem to be a standard for height and width. The only requirement is a bottom mount freezer.

Do I just go for the best overall fridge for that size?