Summer is coming so looking for suggestions for catching flies in a fly trap.

I dont like the look of those sticky coils you hang from the ceiling and flies stick to them.

I am thinking of something I can put in the garden where they fly in attracted by the smell of the liquid inside but cant get out.

Got this one last year but it didnt work well. It said I could add something (cant remember what exactly) from my kitchen (which i dont use/keep anything stocked) so looking for something as simple as just add water and comes with everything else.

What do you recommend?