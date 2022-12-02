aucklander

Hi all,

I am looking to use a 3-ph motor on a 1-ph power supply. What I have is a 0.25kW motor and I did some reading and there is a way to make it work using a capacitor which is sized by the rule "70uF/kW" so I will need approx 17uF, I can get 15 or 18uF, both pretty close, so I guess it should work. Maybe go for the slightly smaller one rather than bigger, apparently larger capacitor makes the windings get hotter... smaller capacitor will decrease power a bit.

[1]

is this trick really working?

[2]

I am also looking in the future to replace the 1-ph motor on a wood lathe (generally 1/2HP, maybe the new motor would be 1HP, depending what I can get). For this one I would buy one of the 3-ph converters (Aliexpres = NZ$53 incl postage). They are rated up to 750W but I would not put that on a 1HP motor, I assume it is advisable to stick to 1/2HP or maybe 3/4HP motor and get the 1HP converter - give it some room. The huge improvement is that the converter will give me variable speed for the lathe, no more changing belts...

[3]

did anyone use these converters? It appears as a generic model number most of them have writings like "T13-750W-H-13" or similar, very little info on internet in English but they appear to be pretty basic in terms of wiring power to them and to the motor, reverse switch, remote speed pot, etc. What I intend to do (not for the lathe project) is to have n emergency stop in the form of a foot pedal like a dead-man switch. Motor only runs while you press the pedal. The converters appear to have several connections at the back for switches labelled D1, D2, d3, etc with no explanation of what they do or what can do, does anyone know if any of these switches can be used as a start/stop button? Of course I can use the pedal to cut the 1-ph supply all together but this is quire rough way to do it and the electronics in the converter might not like that too much?

Thank you.