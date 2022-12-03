I've been given some early Xmas money to buy myself a bandsaw, two I am looking at, at the moment are from Topmaq and The Toolshed.

The Topmaq one I have my eye on is $447 and branded Boyes. Googling Boyes only brings me to a site which sells a variety of products, so not really helpful.

The bandsaw in itself, looks to be quite well made and comes with a 12 month warranty.

The Toolshed bandsaw is currently $499 and as of yet, I haven't seen it in-store, but it comes with a three year warranty.



Has anyone bought tools such as these from either Topmaq or The Toolshed and if so, how is the reliabilty of the products and ease of return should anything go wrong?



