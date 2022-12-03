Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Topmaq Bandsaw vs Toolshed Bandsaw
I've been given some early Xmas money to buy myself a bandsaw, two I am looking at, at the moment are from Topmaq and The Toolshed. 
The Topmaq one I have my eye on is $447 and branded Boyes. Googling Boyes only brings me to a site which sells a variety of products, so not really helpful.
The bandsaw in itself, looks to be quite well made and comes with a 12 month warranty. 

 

The Toolshed bandsaw is currently $499 and as of yet, I haven't seen it in-store, but it comes with a three year warranty.

Has anyone bought tools such as these from either Topmaq or The Toolshed and if so, how is the reliabilty of the products and ease of return should anything go wrong? 

I've not seen or used either of those bandsaws personally, but general comments:

 

I've found the Toolshed warranty badges extremely accurate. The "serious DIY" stuff isn't great, maybe big box hardware budget brand level. "Trade" stuff is good and "professional" stuff is great.

 

Topmaq I've only ever bought hand tools (pliers, vice grips, calipers and the like). They have been good (I am almost certain ex the same factories that supplies everyone else).

 

What are you planning on doing? At those price points, they will be smaller saws so probably limited capacity for resawing and they won't have a huge throat.

Mostly cutting plywood, 45 x 90 and other timbers. The throat on the Topmaq is 245 and the Toolshed one is 250. Toolsheds cutting depth is 120mm while Topmaq is 150. 

