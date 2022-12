Yeah, Best solution is to get the motor out of of the living space, but you are unlikely to get that for a $500 budget (unless you get really lucky with some used gear.

Marketing image from Schweigen:

A $500 budget knocks out many integrated fan unites too.

One trick you could look into is to try and oversize the unit. Frankly I think this is good practice anyway.

I.e. if you have a 60cm cooktop, look for a minimum of a 90cm expel air (or 120cm rangehood for a 90cm cooktop). The extra 15cm of overhang on each side means that slight cross draft's will have a lesser impact, and the range hood can be potentially be run at a lower setting as the steam etc simply floats into the intake.

Main reason I have my loud rangehood cranking is because there allways seems to be a left to right airflow that means a bunch of the steam / smoke etc gets missed.