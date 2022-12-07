My big summer job is to repaint our 22 year old (2000) back and 2 sides of our house exterior.

The surface has now become very tired looking with cracks and chips appearing and generalised staining.

Approximate surface area of 67 m/sq including surfeits but excluding 1 doorway and 7 window areas.

The exterior construction is Hardiflex panels. On top of this was applied "Dulux Luxaclad rolled on concrete". It has then been finished with Dulux Spruce Weathershield Semi Gloss Acrylic of a whitest colour. Having spoken to Dulux the "Luxaclad rolled on concrete" paint system is no longer.

I will be repainting, after an undercoat touch up, with Resene Lumbersider - Villa White.

The business of masking the one doorway and seven window areas does not enthral me. As it is I have to mask out the ½" wrap round Gum Green gutter fascia which butts up onto the soffits. 45 years ago I was an aircraft painter so I know the difficulties of paint prep and masking, it can be a PIA.

So my question is:

1 - Large paint brush and cutting in brush

2 - or rough surface roller and cutting in brush

3 - or the Pal Speed Brush Deck & Fence Kit system. (for semi rough surfaces)

I have had several, pub advice, talks and it is split evenly between system 2 & 3. What I like about the Speed Brush is it is most likely the one with the least paint splatter therefore I do not have to be so diligent in complete cover masking. Probably ??? just 1" tape around all cut out frames.

Opinions please.