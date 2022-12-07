Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYExterior Painting and the Pal Speed Brush
FineWine

2485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#302631 7-Dec-2022 17:15
Send private message quote this post

My big summer job is to repaint our 22 year old (2000) back and 2 sides of our house exterior.

 

The surface has now become very tired looking with cracks and chips appearing and generalised staining.

 

Approximate surface area of 67 m/sq including surfeits but excluding 1 doorway and 7 window areas.

 

The exterior construction is Hardiflex panels. On top of this was applied "Dulux Luxaclad rolled on concrete". It has then been finished with Dulux Spruce Weathershield Semi Gloss Acrylic of a whitest colour. Having spoken to Dulux the "Luxaclad rolled on concrete" paint system is no longer.

 

I will be repainting, after an undercoat touch up, with Resene Lumbersider - Villa White.

 

The business of masking the one doorway and seven window areas does not enthral me. As it is I have to mask out the ½" wrap round Gum Green gutter fascia which butts up onto the soffits. 45 years ago I was an aircraft painter so I know the difficulties of paint prep and masking, it can be a PIA.

 

So my question is:

 

1 - Large paint brush and cutting in brush
2 - or rough surface roller and cutting in brush
3 - or the Pal Speed Brush Deck & Fence Kit system. (for semi rough surfaces)

 

I have had several, pub advice, talks and it is split evenly between system 2 & 3. What I like about the Speed Brush is it is most likely the one with the least paint splatter therefore I do not have to be so diligent in complete cover masking. Probably ??? just 1" tape around all cut out frames.

 

Opinions please.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic

mdf

mdf
3146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3007012 7-Dec-2022 18:28
Send private message quote this post

What's the texture? I've not painted Hardiflex before, but usually a roller will be quicker and more even for large flat areas. But if the roller has too high a nap, you might get bubbles that you need to tip out. A roller probably isn't any messier than a big speed brush on walls, but a speed brush will likely be better for soffits (I use a speed brush for soffits, though not a huge one).

 

When I cut in exteriors, I seldom both with masking unless it is quick and easy (e.g., flashings, hinges). I just use a cutting in brush and have a damp cloth and bucket for when I mess up. It won't be perfect, but is good enough for exterior quality finishes. That said, I do use a Shur Line edging speed brush when I can - with a little bit of care, decent results super quickly. I got mine from Bunnings but don't seem to be in stock currently. There seems to be a PAL equivalent but without the flip up rollers so probably not as good.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
FineWine

2485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3007029 7-Dec-2022 18:58
Send private message quote this post

mdf:

 

What's the texture?

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 