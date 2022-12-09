Hi all,

I am looking to sound proof an interior wall which also has an internal door on it. I plan to remove the gib on one side so I can put pink bats silencer between the framing then re-gib.

Ill be replacing the gib with gib noiseline 10mm just on one side, id like to do it properly and put 13mm on both sides etc but this would make the job a whole lot more work than it is on a limited time frame plus id have to cut the carpet back and pack out the door trim to match etc which is to much work.

the main area I have little knowledge around is the door, I understand a solid core door is my best option with good seals around the frame, is this correct? id love to be able to buy a pre-hung solid door in its own frame, as the door would fit snug into the frame it comes with, and I could secure the frame to my existing wall frame easy enough, but when it comes to a blank door which needs hanging in an existing frame I need a builder.

If seals with a solid door are the way to go what are some good seals? a google search brings up hundreds of different results (sigh).

Apart from replacing the hollow door with a solid one, and sealing the door frame, and putting pink batts siliencer in the walls with 10mm noiseline gib on one side of the wall is there anything else I should consider?