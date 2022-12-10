Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
why you need to get HVAC done right
#302664 10-Dec-2022 11:06
this video shows why you need to get HVAC and ventilation done right.

 

https://youtu.be/x_jAxHZ-zLE

 

thats in Houstan texas, so more humid than here but also hotter. its also an extreme example.

 

all the mold is simply from humid outside air being sucked into the house and hitting cold spots. the cause of the air leaking in so much is due to the HVAC (eg ducted heat pump) has to much leakage from the ducts. ie its sucking more air out of the house than its blowing into the house.

 

for those who will say its lack of ventilation, i suspect it has plenty of ventilation. but ventilation pulls in damp outside air and its pulling it through the cold walls/ceiling/etc where it condensates.

 

this is why you want positive pressure in the house so dry air is being pushed through the walls instead of humid air. 

 

having the HVAC unit and ducts inside the house would have helped a lot. also making the house air tight so you don't have humid air leaking in through the wood work.

 

ducted heatpumps are getting more popular here, but they come with risks.

  #3008050 10-Dec-2022 11:24
Something you've missed is the Windows, here in NZ there is lots of aluminium joinery with single or double glaze becoming popular. T

 

he common aluminium joinery is not the thermal resistant type so the cold outdoor elements sticks to the joinery which means the heatpump has to work a bit more becaue of the high thermal conductivity of the joinery between outdoors and indoors.

 

The thermal conductivity also happens around front doors and sliders. Then you have garage doors and the door linking to the garage.

 

I notice this in my newbuild, it is annoying but I don't have anough money to re-do the house with better joinery. Maybe one day I'll have enough money to do a proper build.

  #3008054 10-Dec-2022 11:40
Starlith:

 

Something you've missed is the Windows, here in NZ there is lots of aluminium joinery with single or double glaze becoming popular. T

 

he common aluminium joinery is not the thermal resistant type so the cold outdoor elements sticks to the joinery which means the heatpump has to work a bit more becaue of the high thermal conductivity of the joinery between outdoors and indoors.

 

The thermal conductivity also happens around front doors and sliders. Then you have garage doors and the door linking to the garage.

 

I notice this in my newbuild, it is annoying but I don't have anough money to re-do the house with better joinery. Maybe one day I'll have enough money to do a proper build.

 

 

in the video they are in usa so i'll bet all windows are thermally broken. PVC windows are the budget windows there. NZ is phasing out non-thermally broken aluminium windows and going to thermally broken sometime next year. 

 

but certainly those window frames get condensation on them and then go a little moldy as it feeds on the dust and dirt.

