neb

neb

#302700 12-Dec-2022 20:48
After seeing way too many videos of people nonchalantly blowing away debris that takes me ages to deal with with a brush or broom I've decided to get either a PXC [url=https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-blower-pxcbls-018-skin-only_p3380870]leaf blower] or workshop blower. Problem is it's hard to decide which, the two main tasks will be blowing sawdust out of and off workshop machinery and blowing leaves and debris off paths outdoors. The leaf blower looks ridiculously overpowered for the former, but I'm not sure if the workshop blower is powerful enough for the latter. Does anyone have any thoughts on it, or experience with either?

insane
  #3009260 12-Dec-2022 21:01
The longer nozzle looks like it would have a more focused beam of air and be easier on your back for leaves. I've found that setting my blower close to the ground gives the best results, so I'd discount the stubby one on that alone.



For reference I have this https://www.bunnings.co.nz/dewalt-18v-xr-1x3-0ah-cordless-blower-kit_p0234878 and it's got both the velocity and flow rate to make leaf blowing very easy and effective.

johno1234
  #3009264 12-Dec-2022 21:15
I have the Ozito blower/vac  https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-36v-2-x-18v-brushless-blower-vac-and-mulcher-skin-only_p3381093 

 

It is really powerful - it runs through the two 4Ah batteries in about the time it takes me to get around the property and suck up the leaves. For leaves I vacuum/mulch them up into the bag and dump under the trees. For other general outdoor stuff I switch it to blow. In the garage it does a good job of sucking up wood shavings etc but the narrow nozzle means it takes a lot longer than it would with a shop vac. Not sure I would use a garage blower as well. Rather spend the money on a wet/dry shop vac so I can also use it as a dust extractor on the tools.

 

 

 

 

Kraven
  #3009265 12-Dec-2022 21:15
I have the leaf blower and it works fine for what I need. I only use it for clearing off paved areas. It's not so good at moving stuff that is laying on grass, it will do it but it takes a lot of effort.

 

Something with variable speed would be useful for the workshop stuff, but I run mine full noise all the time, so I can't recall if the trigger is variable speed!

 

Probably the only thing going for the workshop blower is the shorter nozzle, otherwise in comparison it looks tiny and I doubt it would be useful outdoors.



mentalinc
  #3009266 12-Dec-2022 21:16
The workshop blower you linked is skin only (which means no battery pack, charger unit etc), so unless you have the batteries for that brand already, you're not really comparing the same things.




mdf

mdf
  #3009268 12-Dec-2022 21:27
I've got a workshop blower (AEG brand). I am using it *constantly* - suspect it might be the most used tool in the garage. Occassionally used for leaves/outdoor debris, but mostly sawdust etc. Highly recommended. Small and compact is good, since really easy to just grab and use without setup and mucking about.

 

I had a leaf vacuum/blower. Vacuum was a waste of time, since the plastic turbine was essentially the leaf mulcher too. If you sucked up a stone or grit then the turbine was toast. Slightly more useful in blower mode, though still not great - though as a vacuum combo, had a wider throat than the one you linked to. Overall it was garbage [AvE voice] and haven't replaced it since it broke. 

neb

neb

  #3009269 12-Dec-2022 21:29
mentalinc:

The workshop blower you linked is skin only (which means no battery pack, charger unit etc), so unless you have the batteries for that brand already, you're not really comparing the same things.

 

 

Skin only is fine, I have a pile of other PXC gear thus going with the same brand.

neb

neb

  #3009273 12-Dec-2022 21:35
mdf:

I've got a workshop blower (AEG brand). I am using it *constantly* - suspect it might be the most used tool in the garage. Occassionally used for leaves/outdoor debris, but mostly sawdust etc. Highly recommended. Small and compact is good, since really easy to just grab and use without setup and mucking about.

 

 

Yeah, good point. Having read the various comments I'm now leaning more towards optimising for workshop blower functionality rather than leaf blower, and thinking about it a bit the leaves are often soggy enough that I'd need a rake anyway so I'll probably need a light-duty compact blower more often than a large heavy-duty one.

 

 

Just the thought of no longer having to scrub drifts of sawdust out of assorted nooks and crannies, ahhh...



mdf

mdf
  #3009275 12-Dec-2022 21:40
neb: ... Just the thought of no longer having to scrub drifts of sawdust out of assorted nooks and crannies, ahhh...

 

Yeah, I do this too. You just have to make sure the neighbours aren't watching first. 

