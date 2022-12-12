I have the leaf blower and it works fine for what I need. I only use it for clearing off paved areas. It's not so good at moving stuff that is laying on grass, it will do it but it takes a lot of effort.

Something with variable speed would be useful for the workshop stuff, but I run mine full noise all the time, so I can't recall if the trigger is variable speed!

Probably the only thing going for the workshop blower is the shorter nozzle, otherwise in comparison it looks tiny and I doubt it would be useful outdoors.