I have the Ozito blower/vac https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-36v-2-x-18v-brushless-blower-vac-and-mulcher-skin-only_p3381093
It is really powerful - it runs through the two 4Ah batteries in about the time it takes me to get around the property and suck up the leaves. For leaves I vacuum/mulch them up into the bag and dump under the trees. For other general outdoor stuff I switch it to blow. In the garage it does a good job of sucking up wood shavings etc but the narrow nozzle means it takes a lot longer than it would with a shop vac. Not sure I would use a garage blower as well. Rather spend the money on a wet/dry shop vac so I can also use it as a dust extractor on the tools.
I have the leaf blower and it works fine for what I need. I only use it for clearing off paved areas. It's not so good at moving stuff that is laying on grass, it will do it but it takes a lot of effort.
Something with variable speed would be useful for the workshop stuff, but I run mine full noise all the time, so I can't recall if the trigger is variable speed!
Probably the only thing going for the workshop blower is the shorter nozzle, otherwise in comparison it looks tiny and I doubt it would be useful outdoors.
The workshop blower you linked is skin only (which means no battery pack, charger unit etc), so unless you have the batteries for that brand already, you're not really comparing the same things.
I've got a workshop blower (AEG brand). I am using it *constantly* - suspect it might be the most used tool in the garage. Occassionally used for leaves/outdoor debris, but mostly sawdust etc. Highly recommended. Small and compact is good, since really easy to just grab and use without setup and mucking about.
I had a leaf vacuum/blower. Vacuum was a waste of time, since the plastic turbine was essentially the leaf mulcher too. If you sucked up a stone or grit then the turbine was toast. Slightly more useful in blower mode, though still not great - though as a vacuum combo, had a wider throat than the one you linked to. Overall it was garbage [AvE voice] and haven't replaced it since it broke.
mentalinc:
Skin only is fine, I have a pile of other PXC gear thus going with the same brand.
mdf:
Yeah, good point. Having read the various comments I'm now leaning more towards optimising for workshop blower functionality rather than leaf blower, and thinking about it a bit the leaves are often soggy enough that I'd need a rake anyway so I'll probably need a light-duty compact blower more often than a large heavy-duty one.
Just the thought of no longer having to scrub drifts of sawdust out of assorted nooks and crannies, ahhh...
neb: ... Just the thought of no longer having to scrub drifts of sawdust out of assorted nooks and crannies, ahhh...
Yeah, I do this too. You just have to make sure the neighbours aren't watching first.