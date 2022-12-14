RunningMan: The blue ball valve will be for the dishwasher. The handle should turn through 90 degrees to shut the water off. You'll probably find it's just the white nut worked loose which is causing the leak - should be able to tighten by hand.

Yip, turn the blue tap so its "across" the water flow... This is the water feed for the Dishwasher ( its cold and the dishwasher heats it to make it hot )

If you White connection is not tight then tighten it up... this should stop the leaking,

If it doesn't stop dripping, unscrew the white connection and check that the rubber washer in the fitting is still OK

Once you have finished, reopen the blue tap and you should be all good to go....