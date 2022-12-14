Hi all. Discovered a leak under my kitchen sink. It looks like it is leaking from this white nut thing on the cold water fitting. It looks like a shut off handle above the white nut thing. I have a plumber booked for next week. Any idea what that skinny hose is attached to that the white nut? Can I shut the water off just above it so it isn’t leaking until the plumber can get here?
We do have a dish washer that we don’t use very often. Not sure if it has anything to do with that nut and hose though.
Any help appreciated.