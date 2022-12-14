Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhat is this plumbing fitting and can I turn it off?? Have leak.
JayADee

2060 posts

Uber Geek


#302718 14-Dec-2022 13:22
Send private message quote this post

Hi all. Discovered a leak under my kitchen sink. It looks like it is leaking from this white nut thing on the cold water fitting. It looks like a shut off handle above the white nut thing. I have a plumber booked for next week. Any idea what that skinny hose is attached to that the white nut? Can I shut the water off just above it so it isn’t leaking until the plumber can get here?

We do have a dish washer that we don’t use very often. Not sure if it has anything to do with that nut and hose though.

Any help appreciated.






Create new topic
RunningMan
7237 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009942 14-Dec-2022 13:26
Send private message quote this post

The blue ball valve will be for the dishwasher. The handle should turn through 90 degrees to shut the water off. You'll probably find it's just the white nut worked loose which is causing the leak - should be able to tighten by hand.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
wellygary
6932 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009951 14-Dec-2022 13:47
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

The blue ball valve will be for the dishwasher. The handle should turn through 90 degrees to shut the water off. You'll probably find it's just the white nut worked loose which is causing the leak - should be able to tighten by hand.

 

 

Yip, turn the blue tap so its "across" the water flow...  This is the water feed for the Dishwasher ( its cold and the dishwasher heats it to make it hot )

 

If you White connection is not tight then tighten it up... this should stop the leaking, 

 

If it doesn't stop dripping, unscrew the white connection and check that the rubber washer in the fitting is still OK

 

Once you have finished, reopen the blue tap and you should be all good to go.... 

 

 

blackjack17
1555 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009952 14-Dec-2022 13:50
Send private message quote this post

Looks like a dishwasher.

 

Yes you can turn off

 

(not a plumber)




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 