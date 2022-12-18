Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gl33kles

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#302767 18-Dec-2022 18:08
A few months after buying our house and hunkering down for last winter we went for a look in our attic and found it seems to have once served as a grow room for some enterprising ex resident. No big shock as this is top-of-the-South. There are a couple of lights wired in and on the same circuit a couple of sockets, I guess for heat lamps or fans or whatever they'd have used.

 

I've given the wiring a tidy-up (proper mechanical protection, clips at appropriate intervals) so it's no longer a tripping hazard. The lights and sockets aren't inspiring confidence though so I'm planning to take a like-for-like approach to replace them with some good quality LEDs.

 

I'm confident in this work and will not be laying new circuits or anything that would contravene the electrical standard. Any such activities are going on my backlog for a sparky.

 

However, the LED options I'm eyeing up are all plug-in models which expect a 3-pin socket. Given that the wiring is all 1mm TPS - i.e. only suitable for lights and should never have been used for appliances - is it a dealbreaker for me to replace those with nice new PDL outlets so long as they ONLY EVER have lights plugged into them?

 

My instinct is that if I label the sockets with "LIGHTS ONLY" (a la the old "SHAVERS ONLY" sockets of old) then I'm doing things safely.

 

Obviously if that's not an option I'll need to "like for like" it with hard-wired lights and junction box off the sockets. Not great. Or else get a sparky in to replace the whole mess with 2.5mm TPS. NB: I'm also aware of the risk that past overloading of the circuit may have caused invisible damage; wearing that for now; also confident I'm within the allowable load limit.

 

 

 

TL;DR: I'm fully informed about what I can and cannot do legally. Exclusively from a safety point of view I'd like to know whether there is any risk of installing electrical sockets on a 1mm TPS circuit SO LONG AS only lights are ever plugged into these sockets.

 

 

 

Thanks in advice for your wise counsel.

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
16002 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3011642 18-Dec-2022 18:27
I don't think it works the way you are suggesting. The electrical standard is pretty specific about what is and isn't allowed. It doesn't say you can do this if you promise not to do that. The risk is that your insurance may not cover you if you do something that isn't in the standard.

 

 

 

 




shk292
2495 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3011648 18-Dec-2022 19:06
The strange thing is, half of the LED downlights for sale at Bunnings etc have plugs wired onto them and I had always assumed that this was so you could pay a sparky once to put sockets on the wiring for your old fittings, and then change out your fittings at your convenience.  So it seems strange that if you wanted to do this, you'd have to get the wiring re-done first.  Unless most lighting wiring is already at the right standard?

gregmcc
2046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3011697 18-Dec-2022 19:31
He is what the standards say, all socket MUST have an earth pin, my guess would be that the existing light circuit would not have an earth.

 

All newly added sockets MUST be RCD protected at the source of the addition (distribution board is likely point here), even if you are changing out a fixed wired light with a 3 pin socket it then MUST be RCD protected.

 

As far as the circuit protection (fuse/circuit breaker size) it must be rated to the wiring, if 1.0mm typically 6Amp, it does not matter what is on the end a socket or a light or whatever.

 

If you have rewirable fuses then there cannot be any additional sockets added without changing it to a circuit breaker.

 

 

 

Easiest way is the old Junction box/hard wired method, which is fine, but as a homeowner it MUST be checked by an inspector (not an electrician) before the circuit is turned on.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Bung
4787 posts

Uber Geek


  #3011698 18-Dec-2022 19:34
gl33kles:

I'm confident in this work and will not be laying new circuits or anything that would contravene the electrical standard. Any such activities are going on my backlog for a sparky.



I would be concerned that the wiring in the attic already could be a problem. Even if it started as a legitimate lighting circuit adding sockets to it probably means that it has to be off an RCD. Has the previous owner taken other liberties?

