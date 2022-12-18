A few months after buying our house and hunkering down for last winter we went for a look in our attic and found it seems to have once served as a grow room for some enterprising ex resident. No big shock as this is top-of-the-South. There are a couple of lights wired in and on the same circuit a couple of sockets, I guess for heat lamps or fans or whatever they'd have used.

I've given the wiring a tidy-up (proper mechanical protection, clips at appropriate intervals) so it's no longer a tripping hazard. The lights and sockets aren't inspiring confidence though so I'm planning to take a like-for-like approach to replace them with some good quality LEDs.

I'm confident in this work and will not be laying new circuits or anything that would contravene the electrical standard. Any such activities are going on my backlog for a sparky.

However, the LED options I'm eyeing up are all plug-in models which expect a 3-pin socket. Given that the wiring is all 1mm TPS - i.e. only suitable for lights and should never have been used for appliances - is it a dealbreaker for me to replace those with nice new PDL outlets so long as they ONLY EVER have lights plugged into them?

My instinct is that if I label the sockets with "LIGHTS ONLY" (a la the old "SHAVERS ONLY" sockets of old) then I'm doing things safely.

Obviously if that's not an option I'll need to "like for like" it with hard-wired lights and junction box off the sockets. Not great. Or else get a sparky in to replace the whole mess with 2.5mm TPS. NB: I'm also aware of the risk that past overloading of the circuit may have caused invisible damage; wearing that for now; also confident I'm within the allowable load limit.

TL;DR: I'm fully informed about what I can and cannot do legally. Exclusively from a safety point of view I'd like to know whether there is any risk of installing electrical sockets on a 1mm TPS circuit SO LONG AS only lights are ever plugged into these sockets.

Thanks in advice for your wise counsel.